Brad Stevens Jokes About Lakers After Kobe Bryant's Jayson Tatum Analysis

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistMay 19, 2018

FILE- In this Wednesday, May 9, 2018 photo, Boston Celtics head coach Brad Stevens gestures during the first quarter of Game 5 of an NBA basketball playoff series in Boston. In just his fifth season Stevens has endeared himself to a championship-driven city after helping Boston make in improbable run back to the conference finals. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa, File)
Charles Krupa/Associated Press

Boston Celtics head coach Brad Stevens joked about Kobe Bryant offering analysis of star rookie Jayson Tatum. 

"You've gotta be careful taking (advice) from a Laker," Stevens told reporters prior to Game 3 of the Eastern Conference Finals. "Nah I'm kidding."

Bryant had a breakdown of Tatum's game on his ESPN+ show Detail. The Los Angeles Lakers legend highlighted Richard Hamilton as a player Tatum should study as his career continues to evolve. 

"I'd probably look at Richard Hamilton when he was with the Detroit Pistons," Bryant said on Detail, via WEEI.com's Alex Reimer. "He got himself into these pocket areas where he could catch-and-shoot. Simplifying the game by using the screen off the ball to put myself in pockets to catch-and-shoot, if I could figure out how to do that with my game, it will take my game to another level. It will make us a better team. The sky is the limit."

Whatever Tatum is doing now seems to be working. The Celtics star is averaging 18.1 points and 4.5 rebounds in 14 playoff games.    

Related

    Stevens: Playing on Road Is No Excuse

    Boston Celtics logo
    Boston Celtics

    Stevens: Playing on Road Is No Excuse

    Adam Wells
    via Bleacher Report

    Horford's Struggles Give Cavs New Life

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Horford's Struggles Give Cavs New Life

    Joseph Zucker
    via Bleacher Report

    Top Low-Key Free-Agent Destinations

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Top Low-Key Free-Agent Destinations

    Grant Hughes
    via Bleacher Report

    Shane Larkin Still Has No Timetable for Return

    Boston Celtics logo
    Boston Celtics

    Shane Larkin Still Has No Timetable for Return

    masslive.com
    via masslive.com