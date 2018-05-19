Brad Stevens Jokes About Lakers After Kobe Bryant's Jayson Tatum Analysis

Charles Krupa/Associated Press

Boston Celtics head coach Brad Stevens joked about Kobe Bryant offering analysis of star rookie Jayson Tatum.

"You've gotta be careful taking (advice) from a Laker," Stevens told reporters prior to Game 3 of the Eastern Conference Finals. "Nah I'm kidding."

Bryant had a breakdown of Tatum's game on his ESPN+ show Detail. The Los Angeles Lakers legend highlighted Richard Hamilton as a player Tatum should study as his career continues to evolve.

"I'd probably look at Richard Hamilton when he was with the Detroit Pistons," Bryant said on Detail, via WEEI.com's Alex Reimer. "He got himself into these pocket areas where he could catch-and-shoot. Simplifying the game by using the screen off the ball to put myself in pockets to catch-and-shoot, if I could figure out how to do that with my game, it will take my game to another level. It will make us a better team. The sky is the limit."

Whatever Tatum is doing now seems to be working. The Celtics star is averaging 18.1 points and 4.5 rebounds in 14 playoff games.