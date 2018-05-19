Justify's Odds to Win Triple Crown, Belmont Revealed After Preakness Victory

Patrick Smith/Getty Images

Justify is officially even odds at becoming the 13th Triple Crown winner in horse racing history.

OddsShark posted the initial odds for the Belmont Stakes minutes after Justify's triumph in the Preakness, with the Bob Baffert-trained horse coming off at -120 on either side of the bet. (That means a bettor must wager $120 to win $100.)

Justify barely edged out a competitive field in Saturday's race amid sloppy conditions again. Rain left the horses running on a wet track, and fog meant spectators had trouble differentiating between the horses as they made their way to the finish line.

Bravazo finished second, while Tenfold came in third.

"Oh, man. It was a nail-biter," Baffert said on NBC, per Childs Walker of the Baltimore Sun. "They put it to us. That [Good Magic] was a good horse, and it was like they had their own private match race. Somebody had to give, and I'm glad it wasn't us.

"I'm so happy that we got it done. He's just a great horse to handle all that pressure and keep on running."

Justify is the 36th horse to win the first two legs of the Triple Crown. Only 12 of the previous 35 have gone on to win the Belmont Stakes, which is seen as the most difficult of the three races. Not only will it be Justify's third race in a little over a month—he'd run just three races total before the Derby—but it's also the longest at 1½ miles.

In 2015, American Pharoah became the first horse since 1978 to win the Triple Crown.

The common component: Baffert, who is one win away from becoming the greatest horse trainer in history.