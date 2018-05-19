Twitter Erupts as Justify Wins 143rd Preakness, Keeps Triple Crown Shot Intact

Mike Stewart/Associated Press

Justify's Triple Crown challenge remains on track after winning the 2018 Preakness Stakes on a dreary Saturday at Pimlico Race Course in Baltimore.

Good Magic ran closest to Justify for much of the race, but it was Bravazo who mounted a late surge to try to steal the win over the final stretch. Instead, Justify held off the field.

Here are the full results and payouts from the race:

Preakness Stakes Payout (Based on $2 Bet), per NBC Sports

1st: Justify (Win: $2.80; Place: $2.80; Show: $2.60)

2nd: Bravazo (Place: $7.60; Show: $4.80)

3rd: Tenfold (Show: $6.80)

Preakness Stakes Results List

Win ($900,000): Justify; Jockey: Mike Smith; Trainer: Bob Baffert

Place ($300,000): Bravazo; Jockey: Luis Saez; Trainer: D. Wayne Lukas

Show ($165,000): Tenfold; Jockey: Ricardo Santana; Trainer: Steve Asmussen

4th ($90,000): Good Magic; Jockey: Jose Ortiz; Trainer: Chad Brown

5th ($45,000): Lone Sailor; Jockey: Irad Ortiz; Trainer: Thomas Amoss

6th: Sporting Chance; Jockey: Luis Contreras; Trainer: D. Wayne Lukas

7th: Diamond King; Jockey: Javier Castellano; Trainer: John Servis

8th: Quip; Jockey: Florent Geroux; Trainer: Rodolphe Brisset

The conditions at Pimlico were a major storyline leading up to and during the race. In addition to the steady rainfall that left the track sloppy, heavy fog also limited the visibility. Television viewers had a hard time following the action:

Taking that into account, the fact Justify not only won but did so in convincing fashion only illustrates his overall strength. He also battled tough conditions at Churchill Downs for the Kentucky Derby two weeks ago, so The Athletic's Chris Vannini considered him something of a slop specialist:

Some, however, will reasonably contend Justify's victory wasn't altogether dominant, especially given what was a relatively weaker field, with some trainers holding out their horses for later events.

Considering how much needs to go right for a horse to win the Triple Crown, it's not too hard to find some worrying signs from Justify's performance Saturday:

Bravazo was a 20-1 underdog entering the Preakness Stakes, according to OddsShark, so a runner-up finish was a great result.

The Preakness is the shortest of the three Triple Crown races (1 3/16 miles). Had it been any longer, Bravazo might have pulled off the upset:

After Bravazo and Good Magic pushed Justify to the brink Saturday, his odds of becoming the 13th Triple Crown winner could be in jeopardy. For the time being, Justify and trainer Bob Baffert can revel in Preakness victory.

ESPN's Jeannine Edwards marveled at Baffert's record:

According to Daily Racing Form's Jay Privman, Baffert has collected 14 Triple Crown victories over his career, which ties him with D. Wayne Lukas for the most all time among trainers.

The focus now shifts to the Belmont Stakes at Belmont Park in Elmont, New York, on June 9.

History isn't on Justify's side, beyond just the massive drought between Affirmed's Triple Crown win in 1978 and American Pharoah's in 2015. According to ESPN Stats & Info, only one horse has maintained an unbeaten record and won the Triple Crown (Seattle Slew in 1977). Three horses were undefeated through the Preakness Stakes before losing at Belmont Park.