Liverpool Transfer News: Nabil Fekir Deal Almost Complete in Latest Rumours

PHILIPPE DESMAZES/Getty Images

Liverpool are reportedly closing in on a deal for Lyon's Nabil Fekir, and a transfer to Anfield is said to be "99 per cent" complete.

The Reds are aiming to get their transfer business done early in the window and are set to splash out up to £60 million on the 24-year-old, according to Canal Plus (h/t Stuart Ballard of the Daily Express).

Fekir has enjoyed a superb season with Lyon and has 18 goals and eight assists in 30 Ligue 1 appearances. That's an excellent return from Fekir and appears to have attracted strong interest from Liverpool.

Football writer Mohammed Ali noted how he's one of Ligue 1's top scorers:

Fekir's form has also been enough to see him called into France's FIFA 2018 World Cup squad by coach Didier Deschamps:

Lyon completed their Ligue 1 campaign on Saturday with a 3-2 win over Nice. The result means they have finished in third place in the French top flight and have qualified for the UEFA Champions League.

Fekir was asked about his future after the game, and his answer will give Liverpool hope, per Get French Football News:

Lyon president Jean-Michel Aulas also spoke about Fekir's future and said "we will discuss to see what Nabil wants," according to Get French Football News.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp is said to have met with Fekir already in a bid to try to persuade him to move to Anfield, per Canal Plus (h/t Aaron Flanagan at the Mirror).

Fekir looks a good fit for Liverpool, as he can play in a variety of attacking positions which would suit Klopp. He brings goals and assists and also offers an added threat at set pieces.

While Liverpool have continued to score plenty of goals despite Philippe Coutinho's January move to Barcelona, they have struggled to break down defensively organised teams. Fekir's creativity would offer their attack an extra dimension.

The Reds have enjoyed a fine season playing attractive, attacking football which saw them finish fourth in the Premier League and secure a place in the final of the UEFA Champions League. Fekir may not have decided his future yet, but Anfield must be a tempting destination.