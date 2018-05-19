Fans on Bus Injured at Parade Celebrating Juventus' Serie A Title

Emilio Andreoli/Getty Images

Six Juventus fans suffered injuries while celebrating during the team's parade for winning the Serie A title and Coppa Italia.

According to AGI (via Football Italia), the fans were on an "unofficial bus full of ultras" that followed the open-top bus containing the players around. Two of the six are said to be in serious condition.

Per the report, the unofficial bus ventured too close to the players' bus and made contact with the tram lines. One of the seriously injured supporters is said to be Irish.

Juventus played their last match of the season on Saturday, a 2-1 win at home against Hellas Verona that also marked the final appearance of club legend Gianluigi Buffon. With Buffon saying his goodbyes to the team and city, there was a huge crowd for the parade.

The Bianconeri had previously won the Coppa Italia as well and took both trophies on their parade. As you can see in these photos, moving the open-top bus around in the centre of Turin proved difficult, as thousands of fans came out to celebrate:

Per the report, it marked the first time in four years the Juventus players had an open-top parade despite winning the Scudetto in each of those seasons. On two of those occasions, Juventus ended their season on the road, appearing in the UEFA Champions League final in losing efforts.