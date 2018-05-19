Fans on Bus Injured at Parade Celebrating Juventus' Serie A Title

Gianni Verschueren@ReverschPassFeatured ColumnistMay 19, 2018

TURIN, ITALY - APRIL 03: The Juventus logo is seen on a stand prior to the UEFA Champions League Quarter Final Leg One match between Juventus and Real Madrid at Allianz Stadium on April 3, 2018 in Turin, Italy. (Photo by Emilio Andreoli/Getty Images)
Emilio Andreoli/Getty Images

Six Juventus fans suffered injuries while celebrating during the team's parade for winning the Serie A title and Coppa Italia.

According to AGI (via Football Italia), the fans were on an "unofficial bus full of ultras" that followed the open-top bus containing the players around. Two of the six are said to be in serious condition.

Per the report, the unofficial bus ventured too close to the players' bus and made contact with the tram lines. One of the seriously injured supporters is said to be Irish.

Juventus played their last match of the season on Saturday, a 2-1 win at home against Hellas Verona that also marked the final appearance of club legend Gianluigi Buffon. With Buffon saying his goodbyes to the team and city, there was a huge crowd for the parade.

The Bianconeri had previously won the Coppa Italia as well and took both trophies on their parade. As you can see in these photos, moving the open-top bus around in the centre of Turin proved difficult, as thousands of fans came out to celebrate:

Per the report, it marked the first time in four years the Juventus players had an open-top parade despite winning the Scudetto in each of those seasons. On two of those occasions, Juventus ended their season on the road, appearing in the UEFA Champions League final in losing efforts.

Related

    Fans Injured at Juventus' Title Parade

    Juventus logo
    Juventus

    Fans Injured at Juventus' Title Parade

    Gianni Verschueren
    via Bleacher Report

    'Fekir to Liverpool Is 99% Done'

    World Football logo
    World Football

    'Fekir to Liverpool Is 99% Done'

    via mirror

    Hot Takes: Madrid Are Not Ready for Liverpool

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Hot Takes: Madrid Are Not Ready for Liverpool

    Gianni Verschueren
    via Bleacher Report

    Bayern's Next Manager Just Beat Them in a Cup Final

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Bayern's Next Manager Just Beat Them in a Cup Final

    MARCA
    via MARCA in English