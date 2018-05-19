Ty Williams Walks Across Georgetown Graduation Stage; Suffered 2015 Spine Injury

MLADEN ANTONOV/Getty Images

Former Georgetown football player Ty Williams, who suffered a serious spinal injury during a game in 2015, walked across the stage at the school's graduation ceremony on Saturday.

Georgetown tweeted out video of the moment:

Williams, who played linebacker, was injured during a Georgetown game against St. Francis (Pennsylvania) in September 2015.

Per Aidan Curran of The Hoya, Williams broke five bones in his neck and vertebrae while trying to make a tackle.

"It was something I've seen him do a thousand times," Georgetown head coach Rob Sgarlata said.

Williams was named to the Patriot League honor roll in 2016. He also appeared in 22 games for the Hoyas from 2013-14.