Ty Williams Walks Across Georgetown Graduation Stage; Suffered 2015 Spine Injury

Ty Williams Walks Across Georgetown Graduation Stage; Suffered 2015 Spine InjuryMay 19, 2018
Former Georgetown football player Ty Williams, who suffered a serious spinal injury during a game in 2015, walked across the stage at the school's graduation ceremony on Saturday.
Georgetown tweeted out video of the moment:
Georgetown College @GeorgetownColl
After suffering a neck injury in a 2015 football game, Ty Williams (C’18) promised he would walk across the stage at graduation. Today, he fulfilled that promise. @Georgetown @GeorgetownHoyas #Hoyas2018 #werenotcryingyourecrying https://t.co/wTlDNzsDLD
Williams, who played linebacker, was injured during a Georgetown game against St. Francis (Pennsylvania) in September 2015.
Per Aidan Curran of The Hoya, Williams broke five bones in his neck and vertebrae while trying to make a tackle.
"It was something I've seen him do a thousand times," Georgetown head coach Rob Sgarlata said.
Williams was named to the Patriot League honor roll in 2016. He also appeared in 22 games for the Hoyas from 2013-14.
