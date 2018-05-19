Bill Russell Hospitalized with Heart Problem, Shortness of Breath

Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

NBA legend Bill Russell was hospitalized in Washington state with "heart trouble and shortness of breath," according to TMZ Sports.

Law enforcement sources told TMZ "an ambulance was called to Russell's home in the Seattle area Friday night, and the 84-year-old Celtics legend was rushed to a nearby hospital."

The NBA legend provided an update on Saturday afternoon to his condition, however:

Russell, 84, previously collapsed during a speaking engagement in 2014, though he recovered quickly and was only hospitalized for a day.

The NBA Hall of Famer won an NBA-record 11 titles in his 13 professional seasons. He was a 12-time All-Star, five-time MVP and two-time All-NBA first-team selection who averaged 15.1 points and an incredible 22.5 rebounds per game for his career.

He was the anchor of Hall of Fame head coach Red Auerbach's Boston dynasty and featured alongside a bevy of Hall of Fame players during his career: Bob Cousy, John Havlicek, Tom Heinsohn, K.C. Jones, Sam Jones, Bill Sharman, Clyde Lovellette, Frank Ramsey, Tom Sanders, Arnie Risen, Bailey Howell and Andy Phillip.

His battles with Hall of Fame center Wilt Chamberlain are legendary, and while Chamberlain's dominance can't be understated (30.1 PPG, 22.9 RPG in his career), Russell took home nine more titles than Wilt the Stilt.