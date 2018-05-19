Italian Open 2018: Rome Masters Final Schedule After Semi-Final Results

TIZIANA FABI/Getty Images

Rafael Nadal extended his record of Rome Masters final appearances after beating Novak Djokovic in straight sets to make the Italian decider for a 10th time, where he'll face Alexander Zverev following his win over Marin Cilic.

Nadal can extend another record if he manages to seal a new all-time high eighth Rome Masters title on Sunday, having beaten Djokovic in a captivating encounter that saw the Serb fade in the second set to a 7-6 (4), 6-3 loss.

Zverev will be his opponent in the Rome decider after edging Cilic in a tight straight-sets win, triumphing 7-6 (13), 7-5 to clinch his 12th consecutive win and maintain his bid for another Masters trophy.

Women's top seed Simona Halep came back from a set behind to beat Maria Sharapova 4-6, 6-1, 6-4 in Rome, and she'll face No. 4 seed Elina Svitolina after she cruised past Anett Kontaveit 6-4, 6-3.

Read on for a recap of Saturday's semi-final slate and a breakdown of the key information heading into Sunday's final showdowns.

Semi-Final Results

Men's Singles

(1) Rafael Nadal def. (11) Novak Djokovic: 7-6 (4), 6-3

(2) Alexander Zverev def. (4) Marin Cilic: 7-6 (13), 7-5

Women's Singles

(1) Simona Halep def. Maria Sharapova: 4-6, 6-1, 6-4

(4) Elina Svitolina def. Anett Kontaveit: 6-4, 6-3

Final Date: Sunday, May 20

Men's Final Time: 3 p.m. BST/10 a.m. ET

Women's Final Time: 12 p.m. BST/7 a.m. ET

Recap

A competitive opening set between Nadal and Djokovic at the Foro Italico showed patches of the dozens of tense battles the pair have shared over the years. Nole's recent injury problems and fall down the rankings has paused their affair, but he displayed suggestions on Saturday that he's getting back to his best.

But the 30-year-old couldn't live with his Spanish superior's pace on his favoured terrain for both sets. He converted just one of three break chances in the first set and simmered in the second. Commentator David Law admired Nadal as the deserved victor:

In their 51st career clash, Djokovic and Nadal laid on a high-quality contest, but the writing was on the wall when the former lost back-to-back games to love to trail 3-1. Nadal pushed over the finish line from deuce to proceed and hailed the efforts of his old rival, per BBC Sport:

"It was a tough match. Playing against him is always a challenge.

"I played a couple of bad shots serving for the first set. Against him you always have to play at the limit of your game.

"I needed to play aggressive with my forehand. When I didn't do that is when I suffered.

"This victory is a good confidence for me."

Zverev has enjoyed some world-class form of late and again proved his pedigree in pulling off a late comeback, responding from 4-2 down in the second and winning five of the last six games up for grabs.

The German took top spot at the Madrid Masters earlier this month and is on course for a second in as many attempts, showcasing the kind of innovation against Cilic that he'll need to triumph on Sunday, via Tennis TV:

Halep and Svitolina will stage a rematch of the 2017 Rome Masters final after beating respective semi-final opponents Sharapova and Kontaveit on Saturday.

Tennis writer Jose Morgado commented on a wild affair between Halep and Sharapova that featured a particularly error-strewn first set, in which the Russian-American was the only player to successfully defend a serve:

Sharapova committed nine unforced errors to Halep's three, per FlashScore.com, and eventually wilted but can afford to hold her head high as she continues her resurgence.

Elsewhere, the more experienced Svitolina proved too powerful for Kontaveit, who fell in straight sets 6-4, 6-3, the victory sealed by the tournament's fourth seed with a powerful forehand return, via WTA:

Svitolina lost the first set in last year's final against Halep before coming back to best the Romanian 4-6, 7-5, 6-1, and she'll be looking to make it two victories in two attempts in this fixture on Sunday.