La Liga Results 2018: Scores, Updated Table After Saturday Week 38 Matches

La Liga Results 2018: Scores, Updated Table After Saturday Week 38 MatchesMay 19, 2018
Real Madrid finished their La Liga campaign with a 2-2 draw at Villarreal on Saturday, which means they will finish the season in third place in the table.
Manager Zinedine Zidane's side were 2-0 up at half-time after goals from Gareth Bale and Cristiano Ronaldo, but the hosts hit back in the second half to pick up a point and clinch fifth place.
Elsewhere, Celta Vigo saw off Levante, Leganes beat Real Betis and Girona finished their debut La Liga season with a win over relegated Las Palmas.
Getafe beat bottom side Malaga to finish just outside the European places in eighth, while Sevilla are one place above after a win over Alaves.
Saturday's Results
Celta Vigo 4-2 Levante
Leganes 3-2 Real Betis
Las Palmas 1-2 Girona
Malaga 0-1 Getafe
Sevilla 1-0 Alaves
Villarreal 2-2 Real Madrid
La Liga Table (matches played, goal difference, points)
1. Barcelona: 37, +69, 90 (points)
2. Atletico Madrid: 37, +36, 78
3. Real Madrid: 38, +50, 76
4. Valencia: 37, +26, 70
5. Villarreal: 38, +7, 61
6. Real Betis: 38, -1, 60
7. Sevilla: 38, -9, 58
8. Getafe: 38, +9, 55
9. Girona: 38, -9, 51
10. Eibar: 37, -6, 50
11. Real Sociedad: 37, +8, 49
12. Celta Vigo: 38, -1, 49
13. Alaves: 38, -10, 47
14. Espanyol: 37, -7, 46
15. Levante: 38, -14, 46
16. Athletic Bilbao: 37, -7, 43
17. Leganes: 38, -17, 43
18. Deportivo La Coruna: 37, -37, 29
19. Las Palmas: 38, -50, 22
20. Malaga: 38, -37, 20
Saturday Recap
Real Madrid included a surprise in their starting lineup, as Zidane handed his 20-year-old son Luca a debut in goal:
Ronaldo and Dani Carvajal were also back after injury, which is a boost for the club ahead of their UEFA Champions League final against Liverpool on May 26.
Bale is also pushing for a place in the starting lineup for that game after scoring the opener. Spanish football correspondent Tom Allnutt noted his fine form:
Tom Allnutt @TomAllnuttAFP
Bale has Real ahead in 10 mins at Villarreal. Another great goal, runs over Modric pass to create space. 5 goals in his last 4 starts.
Real Madrid doubled their lead just after the hour-half mark, as Ronaldo headed home Marcelo's cross. The goal was another landmark for the Portuguese superstar:
The visitors looked to be heading for all three points, but substitute Roger Martinez made an instant impact on 70 minutes by scoring within a minute of his arrival.
Villarreal then equalised with just five minutes remaining as they capitalised on some poor defending. Marcelo was caught out and the ball came to Samu Castillejo, who rounded Zidane to secure the draw.
The result means Real Madrid finish behind city rivals Atletico for only the second time this century, per football journalist Euan McTear:
Euan McTear @emctear
This is only the second time in the 21st century that Atlético Madrid finish above Real Madrid, the other obviously being 2013/14. https://t.co/qzHNeBlaO5
The game should also serve as a warning to Real Madrid, who will need to improve defensively if they are to lift a third consecutive European Cup.
Celta Vigo striker Iago Aspas strengthened his claim for a place in Spain's FIFA 2018 World Cup squad, as he scored twice in a 4-2 win over Levante.
Levante inflicted a first La Liga defeat of the season on champions Barcelona last time out and have been in superb form recently, but their season ended with defeat at Balaidos.
The visitors took the lead through Ruben Rochina, but two goals each for Aspas and Maxi Gomez gave Celta all three points. Although Jose Luis Morales pulled one back for Levante, it was to prove only a consolation.
Spanish football journalist David Cartlidge showed just how impressive Aspas has been:
David Cartlidge @davidjaca
Iago Aspas finishes the season with 22 goals in LaLiga. Only Cristiano, Messi and Luis Suárez with more. He's the top Spanish goalscorer in the league.
The striker has enjoyed a brilliant La Liga campaign, and it would be a big surprise if he were not in manager Julen Lopetegui's Spain squad when it is announced on Monday.
There was also plenty of excitement at Leganes, as the hosts beat Real Betis 3-2 in a five-goal thriller. Joel Campbell put the visitors ahead, and Leganes suffered more misery when they were reduced to 10 men after Diego Rico was sent off.
Dimitris Siovas equalised for the hosts before half-time, and Jose Naranjo then put them ahead just after the hour mark.
Antonio Sanabria looked to have salvaged a point until Nordin Amrabat hit the winner for the 10 men with a little over 10 minutes of normal time remaining.
Football writer Colin Millar said the result was a warning for Betis:
Colin Millar @Millar_Colin
If you cannot beat 10-man Leganés, you do not deserve 5th place. A very strong season for Real Betis but late performances a timely reminder they must recruit strongly over summer to continue progress.
The result means Betis finish in sixth place in the table and will play in the UEFA Europa League next season. Manager Quique Setien's side have enjoyed a strong season but will need to recruit carefully to cope with the demands of European football.
Classic Cristiano Header Brings Up 450 Goals