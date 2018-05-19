La Liga Results 2018: Scores, Updated Table After Saturday Week 38 Matches

Quality Sport Images/Getty Images

Real Madrid finished their La Liga campaign with a 2-2 draw at Villarreal on Saturday, which means they will finish the season in third place in the table.

Manager Zinedine Zidane's side were 2-0 up at half-time after goals from Gareth Bale and Cristiano Ronaldo, but the hosts hit back in the second half to pick up a point and clinch fifth place.

Elsewhere, Celta Vigo saw off Levante, Leganes beat Real Betis and Girona finished their debut La Liga season with a win over relegated Las Palmas.

Getafe beat bottom side Malaga to finish just outside the European places in eighth, while Sevilla are one place above after a win over Alaves.

Saturday's Results

Celta Vigo 4-2 Levante

Leganes 3-2 Real Betis

Las Palmas 1-2 Girona

Malaga 0-1 Getafe

Sevilla 1-0 Alaves

Villarreal 2-2 Real Madrid

La Liga Table (matches played, goal difference, points)

1. Barcelona: 37, +69, 90 (points)

2. Atletico Madrid: 37, +36, 78

3. Real Madrid: 38, +50, 76

4. Valencia: 37, +26, 70

5. Villarreal: 38, +7, 61

6. Real Betis: 38, -1, 60

7. Sevilla: 38, -9, 58

8. Getafe: 38, +9, 55

9. Girona: 38, -9, 51

10. Eibar: 37, -6, 50

11. Real Sociedad: 37, +8, 49

12. Celta Vigo: 38, -1, 49

13. Alaves: 38, -10, 47

14. Espanyol: 37, -7, 46

15. Levante: 38, -14, 46

16. Athletic Bilbao: 37, -7, 43

17. Leganes: 38, -17, 43

18. Deportivo La Coruna: 37, -37, 29

19. Las Palmas: 38, -50, 22

20. Malaga: 38, -37, 20

Saturday Recap

Real Madrid included a surprise in their starting lineup, as Zidane handed his 20-year-old son Luca a debut in goal:

Ronaldo and Dani Carvajal were also back after injury, which is a boost for the club ahead of their UEFA Champions League final against Liverpool on May 26.

Bale is also pushing for a place in the starting lineup for that game after scoring the opener. Spanish football correspondent Tom Allnutt noted his fine form:

Real Madrid doubled their lead just after the hour-half mark, as Ronaldo headed home Marcelo's cross. The goal was another landmark for the Portuguese superstar:

The visitors looked to be heading for all three points, but substitute Roger Martinez made an instant impact on 70 minutes by scoring within a minute of his arrival.

Villarreal then equalised with just five minutes remaining as they capitalised on some poor defending. Marcelo was caught out and the ball came to Samu Castillejo, who rounded Zidane to secure the draw.

The result means Real Madrid finish behind city rivals Atletico for only the second time this century, per football journalist Euan McTear:

The game should also serve as a warning to Real Madrid, who will need to improve defensively if they are to lift a third consecutive European Cup.

Celta Vigo striker Iago Aspas strengthened his claim for a place in Spain's FIFA 2018 World Cup squad, as he scored twice in a 4-2 win over Levante.

Levante inflicted a first La Liga defeat of the season on champions Barcelona last time out and have been in superb form recently, but their season ended with defeat at Balaidos.

The visitors took the lead through Ruben Rochina, but two goals each for Aspas and Maxi Gomez gave Celta all three points. Although Jose Luis Morales pulled one back for Levante, it was to prove only a consolation.

Spanish football journalist David Cartlidge showed just how impressive Aspas has been:

The striker has enjoyed a brilliant La Liga campaign, and it would be a big surprise if he were not in manager Julen Lopetegui's Spain squad when it is announced on Monday.

There was also plenty of excitement at Leganes, as the hosts beat Real Betis 3-2 in a five-goal thriller. Joel Campbell put the visitors ahead, and Leganes suffered more misery when they were reduced to 10 men after Diego Rico was sent off.

Dimitris Siovas equalised for the hosts before half-time, and Jose Naranjo then put them ahead just after the hour mark.

Antonio Sanabria looked to have salvaged a point until Nordin Amrabat hit the winner for the 10 men with a little over 10 minutes of normal time remaining.

Football writer Colin Millar said the result was a warning for Betis:

The result means Betis finish in sixth place in the table and will play in the UEFA Europa League next season. Manager Quique Setien's side have enjoyed a strong season but will need to recruit carefully to cope with the demands of European football.