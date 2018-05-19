Warriors May Buy 2018 NBA Draft 2nd-Round Pick, Owner Joe Lacob Says

Jeff Chiu/Associated Press

Golden State Warriors majority owner Joe Lacob said Friday the organization may look to purchase a second-round pick in the 2018 NBA draft.

Karl Buscheck of 95.7 The Game passed along comments Lacob made to ESPN after buying the 38th overall selection in each of the last two drafts.

"For us, it's [players drafted] 20 to 40 or 20 to 50. Those are the players that are here [at the combine] to some extent," he said. "And that's where we are—28. Maybe we'll buy a second-round pick again. I'm very aggressive with respect to those, as you know."

In 2016, the Warriors bought the No. 38 pick from the Milwaukee Bucks to select shooting guard Patrick McCaw. One year later, they made a cash-considerations deal with the Chicago Bulls at the same slot to acquire the rights to power forward Jordan Bell.

Golden State doesn't own a second-round pick in this year's draft. It traded the No. 58 choice to the Denver Nuggets as part of a 2013 trade for Andre Iguodala.

Draft picks aren't a major focus for the Dubs with their star-studded core of Stephen Curry, Kevin Durant, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green. Neither McCaw nor Bell has carved out a significant role.

Lacob still sounds interested in adding what amounts to cheap depth assets, though. And there's always a chance they could strike gold with one of those extra selections.

Duke shooting guard Grayson Allen, Kansas point guard Devonte' Graham and Michigan power forward Moritz Wagner are among the notable names who could be available if the Warriors purchase a pick around No. 40.