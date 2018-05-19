Juventus Transfer News: Italian Giants 'Confident' of Signing Emre Can

Tristar Media/Getty Images

Juventus CEO Beppe Marotta has hinted the Bianconeri are closing in on Liverpool midfielder Emre Can amid rumours he will put pen to paper on a contract after the UEFA Champions League final.

Marotta spoke to Mediaset Premium (h/t the Liverpool Echo's Paul Gorst) and was inevitably asked about the Germany international. He said: "Emre Can? I am very optimistic. You can read my smile..."

Italian football writer Fabrizio Romano reported on the negotiations between the Italian champions and Can, who is set to become a free agent in the summer:

The saga involving Can and Juventus has lasted all season, as the player refused to sign a new deal with the Reds or commit to a future at Anfield. A departure seemed likely, but with Liverpool's deep run in the Champions League, the 24-year-old opted not to disrupt things at the club by speaking out.

In March, Marotta told Mediaset Premium (h/t Football Italia) they were waiting for a response from Can.

The former Bayer Leverkusen man is still recovering from injury and is not expected to feature in the Champions League final. Per Gorst, there is a chance he could be fit in time for a spot on the bench.

Juventus have seemingly been confident of striking a deal for months now, and with the season coming to an end and the World Cup on the horizon, this lengthy saga finally seems to be coming to an end.