Juventus Transfer News: Italian Giants 'Confident' of Signing Emre Can

Juventus Transfer News: Italian Giants 'Confident' of Signing Emre CanMay 19, 2018
Juventus CEO Beppe Marotta has hinted the Bianconeri are closing in on Liverpool midfielder Emre Can amid rumours he will put pen to paper on a contract after the UEFA Champions League final.
Marotta spoke to Mediaset Premium (h/t the Liverpool Echo's Paul Gorst) and was inevitably asked about the Germany international. He said: "Emre Can? I am very optimistic. You can read my smile..."
Italian football writer Fabrizio Romano reported on the negotiations between the Italian champions and Can, who is set to become a free agent in the summer:
Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano
Emre Can to Juventus, here we go ✔️ Just confirmed also by Juventus director Marotta: “I’m confident we’ll be able to announce Emre Can signing after Champions League final” 🇩🇪 #transfers #Liverpool #LFC
The saga involving Can and Juventus has lasted all season, as the player refused to sign a new deal with the Reds or commit to a future at Anfield. A departure seemed likely, but with Liverpool's deep run in the Champions League, the 24-year-old opted not to disrupt things at the club by speaking out.
In March, Marotta told Mediaset Premium (h/t Football Italia) they were waiting for a response from Can.
The former Bayer Leverkusen man is still recovering from injury and is not expected to feature in the Champions League final. Per Gorst, there is a chance he could be fit in time for a spot on the bench.
Juventus have seemingly been confident of striking a deal for months now, and with the season coming to an end and the World Cup on the horizon, this lengthy saga finally seems to be coming to an end.
'Marseille Would Ignore £70M Thauvin Bid'