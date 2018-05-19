NBA Playoff Bracket 2018: Predictions, TV and Live-Stream Schedule for Saturday

Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

The Cleveland Cavaliers step into must-win territory for Game 3 of the NBA Eastern Conference final on Saturday.

The Boston Celtics don't resemble a team struggling to keep pace with the Cavaliers. Aside from a stellar Game 2 first quarter from LeBron James, head coach Brad Stevens' group has played with confidence as they fed off the crowd at TD Garden.

Tempers flared as the Cavaliers' frustrations boiled over in the previous outing. Guard J.R. Smith shoved Celtics center Al Horford while he leaped for an alley-oop:

At that point, the body language of the Cavaliers players told the story. Boston had control of the game, and Cleveland didn't have an answer, staring at an 0-2 series deficit.

Fortunately for the Cavaliers, home cooking could help them counter the Celtics' best shots and tie the series. In order to accomplish the feat, head coach Tyronn Lue must encourage guys other than James and Kevin Love to shine in the spotlight.

Will we see a change in momentum at Quicken Loans Arena? Check out the information below for game coverage.

Date: Saturday at 8:30 p.m. ET

Where: Quicken Loans Arena, Cleveland

TV: ESPN

Live Stream: Watch ESPN

Game 3 Predictions

J.R. Smith Bounces Back After Scoreless Game 2 Outing

In Boston, Smith shot 2-of-16 from the field. On his way to Cleveland, the 14th-year veteran must contribute on the offensive end to help the Cavaliers crack 100 points against the Celtics' tough defense.

It's something he touched on in a brief interview:

Smith isn't the only player who's gone missing through two games. Guard George Hill has eight points in approximately 62 minutes for the series. Remember the help Cleveland acquired at the trade deadline? Larry Nance Jr., Jordan Clarkson and Rodney Hood have scored 23 points combined in the conference finals.

As an experienced playoff veteran, look for Smith to put a significant load on his shoulders in Game 3. He's a streaky shooter, so it's important for him to take quality shots as opposed to contested attempts under pressure.

Smith went scoreless in Game 3 against the Toronto Raptors then bounced back with 15 points on 6-of-6 shooting in the following contest. He'll finish with a similar performance Saturday, but don't expect perfection from the field.

Boston Loses Battle on the Boards

Jesse D. Garrabrant/Getty Images

Forward Tristan Thompson isn't a consistent shot-blocker, but he's active on the boards. After logging 15 or fewer minutes in three out of four games against the Raptors, Lue has ramped up his minutes against the Celtics. He's played 20-plus minutes in both contests.

Thompson and forward Marcus Morris exchanged words in the previous outing, and the Celtics forward let the crowd know who's getting the better of whom midway through the contest:

It's the fuel needed to bring the best out of a competitor. Thompson isn't a shooter, and he's not going to lead the team in scoring, but the seventh-year pro will make a difference crashing the boards on both ends of the court.

Cleveland will need more second-chance opportunities to compensate for scoring lapses. Lue should play Thompson for nearly 30 minutes in the upcoming contest. If he does, expect more energy from him and a lopsided tally in the rebounding category in favor of the Cavaliers.

Cleveland Cavaliers Win by Double-Digit Margin

Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

The Celtics have experienced issues away from home during the playoffs. In three out of their five road losses, Boston has failed to reach 100 on the scoreboard.

Nonetheless, guard Marcus Smart remained optimistic about his team's chances of going up 3-0, per ESPN.com reporter Chris Forsberg:

"We haven't played well. We understand that. We understand that other teams see that and are going to try to exploit it, but that's the beauty about this game. Just take one game. You never know. Things change. Our confidence is high. Who knows? We're going to go in with a game plan and try to execute it to the best of our ability."

On the flipside, the Cavaliers oftentimes look unbeatable at Quicken Loans Arena. As long as James and Love have significant help from a third teammate, memo to Smith, Cleveland should have success against the Celtics on the road.

Lue will probably put the onus on key reserves to pull their weight in this contest. Expect Hood and Clarkson to contribute with several triples beyond the arc to push the Cavaliers to a comfortable victory.

Prediction: Cavaliers 106, Celtics 95