J.J. Watt Reportedly to Pay for Funerals of Victims of Texas HS Shooting

Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured ColumnistMay 19, 2018

Houston Texans defensive end J.J. Watt leaves the field after an NFL football game against the St. Louis Rams Sunday, Oct. 13, 2013, in Houston, Texas. The Rams won 38-13. (AP Photo/J. Patric Schneider)
J Patrick Schneider/Associated Press

Houston Texans defensive end J.J. Watt is doing what he can for his community after a school shooting in the Houston area Friday at Santa Fe High School.

According to Mark Berman of Fox 26 Houston, officials at the school were told Watt will pay for the funerals of Friday's victims.

A shooter killed nine students and one teacher while wounding 10 others at the school, according to Jason Hanna, Dakin Andone, Keith Allen and Steve Almasy of CNN.           

This isn't the first time Watt has offered financial support to Houston. He won the Walter Payton Man of the Year Award after his fundraising efforts raised $37 million in just 19 days in the aftermath of Hurricane Harvey.             

Related

    Vincent Jackson Retires from NFL After 12 Seasons

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Vincent Jackson Retires from NFL After 12 Seasons

    Scott Polacek
    via Bleacher Report

    Texans Release Statement on Santa Fe High School Shooting

    Houston Texans logo
    Houston Texans

    Texans Release Statement on Santa Fe High School Shooting

    Jeff Risdon
    via Texans Wire

    Texans' Biggest Question Heading into OTAs

    Houston Texans logo
    Houston Texans

    Texans' Biggest Question Heading into OTAs

    Kristopher Knox
    via Bleacher Report

    Report: Kraft to Be Deposed in Kap Collusion Suit

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Report: Kraft to Be Deposed in Kap Collusion Suit

    Alec Nathan
    via Bleacher Report