J.J. Watt Reportedly to Pay for Funerals of Victims of Texas HS Shooting

Houston Texans defensive end J.J. Watt is doing what he can for his community after a school shooting in the Houston area Friday at Santa Fe High School.

According to Mark Berman of Fox 26 Houston, officials at the school were told Watt will pay for the funerals of Friday's victims.

A shooter killed nine students and one teacher while wounding 10 others at the school, according to Jason Hanna, Dakin Andone, Keith Allen and Steve Almasy of CNN.

This isn't the first time Watt has offered financial support to Houston. He won the Walter Payton Man of the Year Award after his fundraising efforts raised $37 million in just 19 days in the aftermath of Hurricane Harvey.