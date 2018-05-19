NBA Draft 2018: Complete 1st-Round Mock Draft and Sleepers to Watch

Charles Rex Arbogast/Associated Press

With the NBA draft lottery behind us and the combine breezing through the Windy City, this is peak mock-drafting season.

A lot of the attention will be rightfully spent sorting out the top, starting with the Phoenix Suns' dilemma of deciding between Deandre Ayton and Luka Doncic.

But this is also a chance to identify the sleeper prospects poised to provide the most value to clubs drafting in the back half of the opening round.

After running through a first-round mock, we'll examine three players with sleeper potential.

2018 NBA Mock Draft

1. Phoenix Suns: Deandre Ayton, C, Arizona

2. Sacramento Kings: Luka Doncic, SG/SF, Slovenia

3. Atlanta Hawks: Marvin Bagley III, PF/C, Duke

4. Memphis Grizzlies: Jaren Jackson Jr., PF/C, Michigan State

5. Dallas Mavericks: Mohamed Bamba, C, Texas

6. Orlando Magic: Trae Young, PG, Oklahoma

7. Chicago Bulls: Mikal Bridges, SF, Villanova

8. Cleveland Cavaliers (via Nets): Michael Porter Jr., SF, Missouri

9. New York Knicks: Collin Sexton, PG, Alabama

10. Philadelphia 76ers (via Lakers): Miles Bridges, SF/PF, Michigan State

11. Charlotte Hornets: Wendell Carter, C, Duke

12. Los Angeles Clippers (via Pistons): Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, PG, Kentucky

13. Los Angeles Clippers: Robert Williams, C, Texas A&M

14. Denver Nuggets: Kevin Knox, SF/PF, Kentucky

15. Washington Wizards: Lonnie Walker, SG, Miami

16. Phoenix Suns (via Heat): Aaron Holiday, PG, UCLA

17. Milwaukee Bucks: Mitchell Robinson, C, USA

18. San Antonio Spurs: Zhaire Smith, SF, Texas Tech

19. Atlanta Hawks: Anfernee Simons, PG/SG, IMG Academy

20. Minnesota Timberwolves (via Thunder): Khyri Thomas, SG, Creighton

21. Utah Jazz: Keita Bates-Diop, SF/PF, Ohio State

22. Chicago Bulls (via Pelicans): Jontay Porter, PF/C, Missouri

23. Indiana Pacers: Dzanan Musa, SF, Bosnia & Herzegovina

24. Portland Trail Blazers: Chandler Hutchison, SF, Boise State

25. Los Angeles Lakers (via Cavs): Troy Brown, SG, Oregon

26. Philadelphia 76ers: Jacob Evans, SF, Cincinnati

27. Boston Celtics: Bruce Brown Jr., SG, Miami

28. Golden State Warriors: Grayson Allen, SG, Duke

29. Brooklyn Nets (via Raptors): Moritz Wagner, PF/C, Michigan

30. Atlanta Hawks (via Rockets): Donte DiVincenzo, SG, Villanova

Sleepers To Watch

Jontay Porter

Joe Murphy/Getty Images

The physical portion of the combine was never going to be kind to Jontay Porter. He's not exactly sculpted (his 13.85 percent body fat was the highest measured), and he won't wow anyone with athleticism (tied for last with a 31" max vertical, last with a 3.4-second three-quarter sprint).

But skills are the selling point here, and that's what will give Porter the chance to boost his stock in the next month—assuming he stays in the draft.

He checks off most of the critical areas for contemporary centers, simultaneously providing rim protection, floor spacing and playmaking.

"He won't turn 19 years old until November, yet he finished as one of two players in the country to average at least a three-point make, 1.5 blocks and 2.0 assists per game," Bleacher Report's Jonathan Wasserman wrote. "He isn't a high-level athlete, but his size, NBA-friendly skill set and basketball IQ should appeal to [teams]."

Chandler Hutchison

Loren Orr/Getty Images

To say 22-year-old Chandler Hutchison lacks upside is to ignore the dramatic strides he made at Boise State.

Two years ago, he was a role-playing sophomore who averaged 6.8 points and converted only 23.1 percent of his triples. Now, he's leaving as a 20-points-per-night senior who shot 36.5 percent from distance over his final two collegiate campaigns.

Hutchison is an explosive scorer on the move, and he doesn't only find himself shots. He also averaged a team-best 3.5 assists, despite no one on the squad approaching his level of point-producing potency.

"He's established his ability to play on or off the ball…," SI.com's Jeremy Woo wrote. "He may not have star upside and will have a bigger adjustment in store after dominating the Mountain West, but Hutchison's overall skill improvement over the past couple years has put him on a definite upward trajectory."

Grayson Allen

Lance King/Getty Images

Grayson Allen wasn't always the most consistent source of production—or sportsmanship. But separate the prospect from the narrative around him, and he's suddenly far more intriguing than some might like to admit.

Shooting is the first portion of his game that jumps off the page. He made 273 threes from his sophomore year to his senior season—11th-most over that stretch—and buried them at a 38.2-percent clip.

But he doesn't look like a sniping specialist.

How many long-range marksmen also give you 4.6 assists per night, as Allen did in 2017-18? How many boast a 40.5" vertical (tied for second-best), one of the fastest lane agility times in combine history (10.31 seconds) and a top-10 mark in the shuttle run (3.04 seconds, tied for seventh)?

Allen excites for several different reasons, none of which have apparently solidified his draft range.

"One executive told Yahoo Sports that he saw Allen as a second-round pick," Chris Mannix reported. "Another saw him in the 25-to-35 range. A third said if he had a chance to draft Allen in the late teens, he would take him."

No matter where Allen lands, he has the ability to outperform his draft position.

Statistics used courtesy of Sports-Reference.com. Combine testing results obtained via NBA.com.