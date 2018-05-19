NHL Playoff Bracket 2018: Latest Conference Live Stream Schedule, Odds and Picks

Nick Wass/Associated Press

The Tampa Bay Lightning have demonstrated they can win on the road in the Eastern Conference Final.

The Bolts rallied from an 0-2 deficit to register consecutive victories over the Washington Capitals in the Nation's Capital and have tied the series at 2-2.

If the Lightning are going to advance to the Stanley Cup Final, they are going to have to win at least one game at home, which has been a disadvantage in this series. The road team has won every game to this point.

Tampa Bay has the momentum heading into Game 5, thanks in large part to the play of goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy. He was on top of his game during the two victories in Washington, as he stopped 29 of 31 shots in the Game 3 victory, and he followed that up by stopping 36 of 38 shots in Game 4.

He had a save percentage of .947 in those two road games, compared to a leaky .839 in the first two games of the series in Tampa.

Conference Final Remaining Schedule (all times ET)

Eastern Conference Final, series tied 2-2

Washington Capitals at Tampa Bay Lightning, May 19, 7:15 p.m., NBC

Tampa Bay Lightning at Washington Capitals, May 21, 8 p.m., NBCSN

Washington Capitals at Tampa Bay Lightning, May 23, 8 p.m., NBCSN, if necessary

Western Conference Final, Vegas leads series 3-1

Vegas Golden Knights at Winnipeg Jets, May 20, 3 p.m., NBC

Winnipeg Jets at Vegas Golden Knights, May 22, 9 p.m., NBCSN, if necessary

Vegas Golden Knights at Winnipeg Jets, May 24, 8 p.m., NBCSN, if necessary

Games can be live-streamed on NBC Sports Live and NBC Sports app.

The Lightning also took advantage of their scoring opportunities on the road, and they did not force the issue. There was a sense of patience that they may not have had at home in the first two games and they hope to bring that aspect back home Saturday night, according to Alex Killorn. The Tampa Bay forward scored the game-winning goal in Game 4 after making a slick forehand-backhand move.

"Well, when you're on the road, everyone talks about how you play a more simple game," Killorn said, per Corey Long of NHL.com. "You kind of wait for things to happen or you don't force things because you don't want to make a mistake on the road typically. I think that's the way we have to handle tomorrow, kind of don't force any mistakes, play good, defensive hockey, let those plays come to us."

The oddsmakers don't necessarily believe the four-game road streak will continue in the Eastern Conference Final. The Lightning are minus-163 favorites to win Game 5, according to OddsShark, while the Capitals are plus-147 underdogs.

The Vegas Golden Knights took a commanding 3-1 lead in the Western Conference Final Friday night with a 3-2 victory at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

The Golden Knights took a 2-1 lead into the third period, but the Jets pressed hard for the tying goal and they got it when Tyler Myers' slap shot from the right boards slipped through Marc-Andre Fleury's pads at the 5:34 mark.

The Jets continued to press for the go-ahead goal, and it looked like they might have a chance of coming up with it when Dustin Byfuglien wound up for his heavy slap shot with just a bit over seven minutes to play in the period.

However, Byfuglien took his eye off the puck and whiffed, and that allowed Reilly Smith of the Golden Knights to streak down left wing with the puck. After crossing the blue line and hitting the faceoff circle, Smith fired a wrist shot that beat Jets goalie Connor Hellebuyck high to the short side for the game-winning goal.

If the Golden Knights can win Game 5 in Winnipeg Sunday, the expansion team will clinch the series and earn a spot in the Stanley Cup Final.

The Jets are minus-147 favorites in Game 5 and expected to extend the series. The Golden Knights are plus-133 underdogs.

Pablo Martinez Monsivais/Associated Press

Predictions

As strange as it may seem, we expect the road domination to continue in the Eastern Conference Final. While Tampa Bay was the better team in Game 3 in Washington, the Capitals carried most of the action in Game 4 and were a bit unlucky to lose.

Look for Washington to do a better job of cashing in on its opportunities in Tampa, and come away with the victory in pivotal Game 5.

It's impossible not to be impressed with the Golden Knights' accomplishments, and they appear destined to go to the Stanley Cup Final. Look for Winnipeg to come out hard in Game 5 and get the early jump, but the relentless Golden Knights will find a way to fight back and knock out the home team.