NBA Combine 2018: Biggest Standouts from Day 2 in Chicago

Sixty-nine players are participating in the NBA Draft Combine in Chicago, and a few prospects have already made excellent impressions.

During the combine, players take part in five-on-five scrimmages and strength and agility drills, in addition to receiving official measurements. They also take part in interviews with teams and undergo medical tests.

The combine is a crucial part of a pre-draft process that will officially be over on June 21, when the draft takes place in the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.

Here's a look at a few players who stood out on Friday.

Biggest Day 2 Standouts

Kevin Hervey and Gary Trent Jr.

Jonathan Wasserman of Bleacher Report noted a few solid performances during one of the scrimmages:

The 6'9" Hervey played four years for UT-Arlington and finished his senior season with averages of 20.5 points and 8.5 rebounds per game. Although his competition in the Sun Belt isn't as tough as other conferences, Hervey certainly held his own against NCAA tournament teams, dropping 24 points vs. Alabama and Creighton. It will be interesting to see how this scrimmage affects his draft stock in the coming weeks.

As for Trent, a performance like this may help solidify a first-round pick. He's close to the end right now, per Wasserman, who placed the former Duke Blue Devil guard 28th to the Golden State Warriors.

Trent is an excellent three-point shooter (40.2 percent from long range) and posted 14.5 points per game in his lone collegiate season. He could find a home as a top scorer for a team's second unit immediately.

Donte DiVincenzo and Omari Spellman

Ricky O'Donnell of SB Nation offered praise regarding Villanova guard Donte DiVincenzo, who may parlay an excellent national championship performance (31 points) into a first-round NBA draft selection:

DiVincenzo steadily improved during his three years at Villanova, capping off his junior year with 13.4 points per game on 48.1 percent shooting (40.1 percent from three-point range).

At this juncture, it's difficult seeing him creep into the top 20 of the draft this year given the excellent talent in that range, but it wouldn't be impossible to find the former Wildcat go in the early 20s to a team currently in the middle of a playoff window. He could also return to school (DiVincenzo has not hired an agent) and perhaps raise his draft stock into the 2019 lottery.

DiVincenzo and teammate Omari Spellman both drew praise from scouts after the first day of the combine, per ESPN 100 national director of recruiting Paul Biancardi:

Spellman made those scouts look good on the second day, as he dropped 15 points, nine rebounds, five assists, two steals and a block in his team's 104-83 scrimmage win. He was impressive in his first year at Villanova, averaging 10.9 points, 8.0 rebounds and 1.5 blocks per game. Like DiVincenzo, Spellman has not hired an agent, so he can return to Villanova if he so chooses.

It will be an interesting decision for the 6'8" Spellman, who could certainly go at the end of the first round (NBADraft.net currently has him there at No. 26 to the Philadelphia 76ers). But a second year on the Villanova court could be the better move, as Spellman could show scouts his talents as one of the clear leaders of the team with top scorers Mikal Bridges and Jalen Brunson off to the NBA.