Preakness Odds 2018: Post Positions Info and Vegas Lines for All Horses

Eclipse Sportswire/Getty Images

The 2018 Preakness Stakes is upon us, as Kentucky Derby winner Justify continues his push for the Triple Crown at Pimlico Race Course in Baltimore on Saturday.

Justify is the clear favourite in the field of eight, which also includes Derby runner-up Good Magic.

Here are the latest odds and the post positions, per OddsShark:

1. Quip: 14-1

2. Lone Sailor: 20-1

3. Sporting Chance: 40-1

4. Diamond King: 20-1

5. Good Magic: 13-4

6. Tenfold: 33-1

7. Justify: 11-25

8. Bravazo 18-1

There's little doubt among most punters and analysts who will win the Preakness. Racing Dudes is confident:

Justify dominated the field on his way to a win in the Kentucky Derby, stretching his undefeated record to four races. While Good Magic was in position to make his move coming out of the turn, Justify's raw speed was too much to overcome, and that doesn't bode well for the runner-up at the Preakness.

The race at Pimlico is run at a shorter distance than the Derby, so Justify should have the advantage.

The Beyer speed numbers suggest it won't be a close race, per Mike Hogan:

After the two favourites, the field looks murky at best. Quip is the highest-rated horse of all the new runners, with three wins on his resume, including the Grade 2 Tampa Bay Derby.

Like last year's winner at Pimlico, Cloud Computing, Quip was held out of the Derby to focus on the Preakness. He used his fresher legs to get the better of Always Dreaming and Classic Empire, two of the top finishers at Churchill Downs.

But Justify sits in an entirely different class from Always Dreaming or Classic Empire. From a talent perspective, he may well be favoured to complete the Triple Crown, and health and a heavy workload may be his biggest obstacles.

California Chrome fell short when he came up against fresher horses in the Belmont Stakes in 2014, and punters will keep a keen eye on Justify's stamina on Saturday.