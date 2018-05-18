Head of USA Gymnastics Women's Program Resigns Amid Larry Nassar Scandal

Associated Press

USA Gymnastics announced Friday that Rhonda Faehn, senior vice president of the women's program, is no longer with the organization.

In a statement provided to CNN's Jill Martin, USA Gymnastics president and CEO Kerry Perry said the following regarding Faehn's departure:

"Rhonda Faehn is no longer with USA Gymnastics. This is a personnel matter that we will not discuss in detail.

"We recognize that change can be difficult, but we will not be deterred from making necessary and bold decisions to transform our organization. At USA Gymnastics, we are focused every day on creating a highly empowered culture that puts our athletes first.

"Over the next few weeks, we will be communicating some positive changes that reinforce our desire to have our athletes train and compete at the highest level in an empowering and safe environment.

"USA Gymnastics is moving forward and positioning for the future with the commitment to our athletes' safety and well-being at the heart of everything we do. We encourage member clubs, coaches, administrators and the gymnastics entire community to align their efforts to this important task. Together, we will create a culture of empowerment for the young men and women who are pursuing their gymnastics dreams today while honoring those who have gone before them."

The announcement came three months after former USA Gymnastics team physician Larry Nassar's final sentencing on sexual abuse charges related to his time with USA Gymnastics and at Michigan State University.

Nassar was initially sentenced to 60 years in prison on child pornography charges. He later received sentences of 40 to 175 years and 40 to 125 years in prison due to sexual abuse against girls and young women.

Aly Raisman, Simone Biles, McKayla Maroney, Gabby Douglas and Jordyn Wieber were among the high-profile gymnasts who said they were victims of Nassar's abuse as minors.

Faehn joined USA Gymnastics in 2015 after a successful coaching career at the University of Florida.

Scott M. Reid of the Orange County Register reported Thursday that Perry had asked Faehn to resign from her post. Per Reid, Faehn is believed to be the first person who became aware of the allegations against Nassar, in June 2015.

Nassar's abuse did not become public until 16 months later.