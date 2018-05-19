Preakness 2018 Lineup: Final Field Odds and Predictions for All Entries

Eclipse Sportswire/Getty Images

After a thrilling Kentucky Derby run, Justify will look to add the second leg of the Triple Crown to his resume at the 2018 Preakness from Pimlico.

Winning the Baltimore race figures to be easier than the Derby. For one, the colt will only be navigating an eight-horse field—a far cry from the 20-horse field that he was forced to run against at Churchill Downs.

The main players from the Run for the Roses are gone, too. Good Magic is the only horse that challenged Justify that will compete against him once again. Gone from the field are third, fourth and fifth place finishers Audible, Instilled Regard and My Boy Jack.

According to The Weather Channel, there's a 100 percent chance of rain for race day in Baltimore, so it's likely the colt will have to overcome sloppy track conditions again, but he's already done it once.

Here's a look at the complete field with their odds, per OddsShark, and the predicted order of finish.

Post Positions and Odds

1. Quip: 14-1

2. Lone Sailor: 20-1

3. Sporting Chance: 40-1

4. Diamond King: 20-1

5. Good Magic: 13-4

6. Tenfold: 33-1

7. Justify: 11-25

8. Bravazo 18-1

Predicted Finish

Justify Good Magic Bravazo Quip Diamond King Tenfold Sporting Chance Lone Sailor

Win: Justify

Eclipse Sportswire/Getty Images

There's a lot of things to like about taking Justify to win at Pimlico. He's already proved his chops by beating the entire field at the Derby by a considerable margin, and there's no reason to believe that he's any worse for the ware.

Then there's the track record of trainer Bob Baffert. He's never lost at the Preakness with a horse that won the Derby, making him a near automatic lock to take the first two legs of the Triple Crown.

Justify has shown off the early speed that should be favorable in this race. Justify breezed to the victory over the second half of the race because he got a clean start, and that should play well into the shorter track in Baltimore.

Veteran jockey Mike Smith, who was aboard the Derby winner at Churchill Downs, says he hasn't seen a three-year-old like him.

"I have been losing sleep ever since, but in a good way," Smith said, per Dick Jerardi of the Philadelphia Inquirer. "I have been so excited just dreaming about this horse. And he's just an amazing horse. I have never been on a three‑year‑old like this."

This is a field of horses that Justify has either already beaten or that didn't qualify for the Derby. This truly is his race to lose.

Place: Good Magic

Eclipse Sportswire/Getty Images

If it weren't for Justify, Good Magic would be the odds-on favorite in this race. The Chad Brown-trained colt put in a strong performance at the Derby and was the only one that put up anything that even looked like a challenge.

Even so, he finished 2 ½ lengths behind the leader.

That's indicative of how weak the field is that challenged Justify in the Derby, and this field will roughly offer the same amount of challenge. Still, as Andy Serling of the New York Racing Association noted, Brown wouldn't be running Good Magic if he didn't believe that he could give Justify a run for his money (literally):

Given the head-to-head we saw in Kentucky and the track conditions likely to be the same, it's hard to predict that Good Magic will see a difference in results. It's still easy to pick him over the rest of the field, though.

Show: Bravazo

Andy Lyons/Getty Images

While there is definitely an advantage for horses that don't compete in the Derby, it's possible that the top three in this year's race will all have the experience of a Triple Crown race under their belt.

Bravazo finished sixth in the Derby but could benefit from the thinner pack at Pimlico.

As race announcer Travis Stone pointed out, Bravazo's sixth-place finish was more impressive if you understand the trip that he took to get there:

The D. Wayne Lukas colt has the advantage of an experienced trainer in his corner. Lukas is tied with Baffert at six wins in the Preakness, and a win for either would tie the record.

In a thin field, an experienced trainer and an encouraging ride in a big race is all it takes to be a favorite to wind up on the board. Bravazo should take advantage of the smaller field and be one of the few that are in the frame when Justify crosses the finish line.