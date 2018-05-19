Preakness 2018 Contenders: Race-Day Overview for Entire Field and Undercard

Eclipse Sportswire/Getty Images

The 143rd running of the Preakness Stakes is the unquestionable highlight of Saturday's action at Pimlico Race Course in Baltimore.

Justify is a strong favourite to take the second leg of the Triple Crown two weeks on from impressing as he won the Kentucky Derby.

Those looking to spoil the day for the Bob Baffert-trained colt include Good Magic, second at Churchill Downs, Quip, Bravazo and Diamond King.

Here are the latest odds in full, per OddsShark:

1. Quip: +1400

2. Lone Sailor: +2000

3. Sporting Chance: +4000

4. Diamond King: +2000

5. Good Magic: +325

6. Tenfold: +3300

7. Justify: -225



8. Bravazo: +1800

The Preakness is far from the only show in town, though.

Racing gets under way at 10:30 a.m. with the first of 14 races. The full timetable can be found at Preakness.com.

The undercard is headlined by the Dixie Stakes in its 117th running.

World Approval will be returning to defend his title in the turf race but will need to rediscover his form to prevail once again.

The six-year-old was a baffling fifth in his last race, the Frank E. Kilroe Mile Stakes at Santa Anita Park in March, after going off as odds-on favourite.

Looking to prevent World Approval from securing back-to-back victories in the race will be a field including Maryland's own Just Howard, Divisidero and Fire Away.

Trainer Mark Casse is confident, though, that World Approval is in decent shape, per Claire Crosby of BloodHorse.com:

"He's feeling good. He's got a bit of an attitude. He thinks he's mean. Actually, he is mean. He's about as mean a gelding as I've ever known. I can only imagine how he would be as a colt. You just have to remember to bring him peppermints. If you bring him peppermints, he will more than likely be very kind to you. But you have to remember that, ultimately, he would love to grab you and pull you into the stall. He's kind of a Hannibal Lecter."