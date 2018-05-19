Preakness Picks 2018: Predictions and Odds for All Horses Before 143rd Race

Eclipse Sportswire/Getty Images

The 143rd Preakness Stakes is almost upon us, with the post time slated for 6:20 p.m. ET on Saturday.

Kentucky Derby winner Justify will be looking to keep his Triple Crown dreams alive with victory in the second leg before the final race at the Belmont Stakes in New York on June 9.

To do so, he'll need to overcome a much smaller field than he beat at Churchill Downs; he is one of just eight colts taking part at Pimlico Race Course in Baltimore.



Here are the horses in order of post position, including the latest odds courtesy of OddsShark and their predicted finish:

Post Position: Horse, Odds, Predicted Finish

Gate 1: Quip, 14-1, fifth

Gate 2: Lone Sailor, 20-1, fourth

Justify was a class apart in Kentucky as he fended off Preakness rival Good Magic by two-and-a-half lengths in the rain.

NBC provided a replay of the race:

Justify has had further experience of training in muddy conditions, and trainer Bob Baffert is pleased with his preparation, per the New York Racing Association:

Baffert is an expert at winning in Baltimore—he has masterminded six Preakness victories in his career, a record bettered only by Robert Wyndham Walden in the 19th century—and he has won there with every Derby winner he has trained thus far.

Good Magic was Justify's closest rival in Kentucky, and unlike many of the other Derby runners, he'll have a second bite at the cherry here rather than being saved for the Belmont.

Like Justify, he too has looked good in training, per Alicia Wincze Hughes of Blood-Horse:

Quip has been billed as Justify's other most likely challenger. The three-year-old qualified for the Kentucky Derby after going 3-1-0 in five career races, but he was saved for the Preakness and should be fresher than Justify and Good Magic.

However, the post-position draw does not bode well, as Quip will start from Gate 1. While American Pharoah won from there in 2015, he was just the second horse to do so since 1960, and he was a Triple Crown-winning specimen.

Post positions are not as crucial to success or failure at the Preakness, but Quip is undoubtedly at a disadvantage up against the rails. As a result, he may even miss out on a podium finish.