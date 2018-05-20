5 Prospects NY Knicks Must Target After NBA Draft Lottery Results

0 of 5

Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

The New York Knicks are selecting No. 9 at the NBA Draft, so wake up from those Luka Doncic daydreams and smell the coffee, Knicks fans. It isn't the finest imported espresso, but it's a full-bodied dark roast that goes down smooth. Maybe even a cold brew. Okay, probably not a cold brew, but definitely better than the burnt dirt, stewed cigarettes, and full-of-itself "low-foam" swill served up by baristas, bodegas and unattended burners across town.

The 2018 draft is deep and the Knicks' roster isn't complete enough for the front office to get too finicky about fit. Although New York is currently overloaded with young point guards, Scott Perry and Steve Mills should still pay attention to a few PGs in this draft class.

That said, the Knicks' greatest need is a wing who can defend and score on the perimeter. They need a player with competitive spirit and personality, but with the maturity to handle New York. And they plain need more talent.

Here are a few young players who fit those descriptions, might still be available at No. 9 and could give a much-needed caffeination to the Knicks' sluggish roster.