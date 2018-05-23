NBA Teams That Must Think Full Rebuild During 2018 NBA Offseason

0 of 6

Streeter Lecka/Getty Images

Accepting a no-holds-barred rebuild is always a difficult process for any NBA organization. Setting yourself up for a losing season is painful, no matter how bright it might make the future. Teams are preconditioned to work toward winning records year in and year out, even when it's not necessarily in their best interest to finish in the middle of the pack at any point.

But some will still embark upon the difficult journey.

They have to.

They don't have the present-day talent to compete for a championship, and rings are often viewed as the only barometer of success in today's NBA. Perhaps more importantly, they don't lay claim to a collection of young talent necessary to offer hopes of a better tomorrow.

To be clear, we're not talking about the teams already mired in full-scale rebuilds. The Phoenix Suns and Sacramento Kings are trending in the right directions, and tearing down their current rosters wouldn't be fruitful. Other bottom-feeders are similarly on the rise or don't have the pieces necessary to sell off and expedite the process.

But these coming squads have to at least think about making significant changes in the summer of 2018.