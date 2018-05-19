2018 NBA Combine: Players Who Hurt and Helped Themselves the Most

0 of 13

Stacy Revere/Getty Images

CHICAGO — Scouts and executives from all 30 teams were present for the 2018 NBA Draft Combine to interview and watch eligible prospects perform drills, athletic testing, measurements and scrimmaging.

And every year, we see players help or hurt their stock.

Kyle Kuzma was 2017's big winner after dominating five-on-five play.

Some of this year's winners are prospects without agents who are testing the waters, trying to make enough of an impression to secure first-round interest. And after the week, it seems like a few will steal spots in the teens or 20s, which could shakeup our post-lottery mock draft.