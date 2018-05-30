Best Baseball Gloves: A Guide of What Models the Top Pros Use

0 of 5

Chris O'Meara/Associated Press

Highlight-reel plays happen all over the diamond. Shortstops track down grounders in the hole, outfielders make diving catches and corner infielders snag hard-hit balls down the line.

While the defensive gems are applauded and replayed, the gloves themselves rarely get attention. Well, why would they? Gloves are inanimate objects controlled by players, after all.

But have you ever thought about the brand of baseball leather responsible for the defensive masterpieces?

Wonder no more. Between information on What Pros Wear, social media and photo database searches, we've tracked down some of the most popular gloves worn by top players in Major League Baseball.