B/R's MLB 20 for '20: Projecting Top 20 Outfielders in 2020

Before we get into predicting the top 20 outfielders at the MLB level in 2020, let's take a look at who might be topping the position's prospect lists two years from now:

1. Jo Adell, Los Angeles Angels (2020 Age: 21)

Best collection of raw tools in the 2017 draft. Hit .325/.376/.532 with 24 extra-base hits in 49 games in pro debut and hasn't missed a beat making the jump to Single-A this year. Some swing-and-miss to his game, and will need to show the ability to make adjustments. Could be a perennial All-Star.

2. Luis Robert, Chicago White Sox (2020 Age: 22)

Given a hefty $26 million bonus last May after leaving Cuba. Hit .401/.526/.687 in 232 plate appearances as an 18-year-old in Cuba's top league. Exceptional athlete with a chiseled 6'3", 185-pound frame and significant five-tool upside. Could move quickly.

3. Taylor Trammell, Cincinnati Reds (2020 Age: 22)

Best athlete in the 2016 draft already looks like a steal as the No. 35 overall pick. Two-sport standout has been more polished than expected on the diamond. His 70-grade speed is best present tool, but has some legitimate power potential and could be a 30/30 threat if everything clicks.

4. Jesus Sanchez, Tampa Bay Rays (2020 Age: 22)

Proved standout rookie ball performance was for real with .305/.348/.478 line and 48 extra-base hits at Single-A. Continuing to hit this year with a .350 average, .906 OPS and 17 extra-base hits in 162 plate appearances at High-A. Plate discipline needs refining, but loud offensive tools demand attention.

5. Estevan Florial, New York Yankees (2020 Age: 22)

Toolsy outfielder hit .298/.372/.479 with 43 extra-base hits and 23 stolen bases in a breakout season between Single-A and High-A as a teenager. Some concern over 31.1 percent strikeout rate, but present on-base skills give hope he can refine his approach. Hit tool will determine ceiling.

6. Yusniel Diaz, Los Angeles Dodgers (2020 Age: 23)

Secured a massive $15.5 million bonus as part of 2015 international spending spree. Leadoff type with plus hit tool and speed, though he'll likely top out at 15 home runs. Good enough athlete to play center field, but fits better in right field. Hitting .308/.419/.513 with nine extra-base hits and five steals in 20 games at Double-A this year.

7. Leody Taveras, Texas Rangers (2020 Age: 21)

Signed for $2.1 million as one of the headliners of the 2015 international free-agent crop. Held his own as an 18-year-old in full-season ball last year. Off to a strong start at High-A with a .281/.368/.413 line and eight stolen bases. Profiles as a future leadoff hitter and standout defender in center field.

8. Heliot Ramos, San Francisco Giants (2020 Age: 20)

One of the more polarizing prospects in the 2017 class went No. 19 overall. Immediately became the top prospect in a thin Giants system. Loud tools with the potential for 60-grade power and speed. Hit tool lags behind with significant swing-and-miss. Will be 18 for the entire 2018 season.

9. Travis Swaggerty, 2018 Draft (2020 Age: 22)

Advanced hitter with a top-of-the-order profile offensively. Has a .456 on-base percentage and 17.4 percent walk rate in three seasons at South Alabama. Some sneaky raw power to his game and the potential to develop into a 20-homer threat in the majors. MLB.com aptly compares him to Brett Gardner.

10. Seuly Matias, Kansas City Royals (2020 Age: 21)

Boom-or-bust prospect. Has 12 home runs and a 36.8 percent strikeout rate in 32 games in Single-A debut. MLB.com wrote: "With his combination of tools and physical presence, he draws comparisons to Yoenis Cespedes and Andre Dawson." That's all you should need to know about his upside.

Note: Some of the above scouting reports originally appeared in my Top 50 prospects and Mock Draft articles.

Honorable Mentions