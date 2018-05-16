Golfers Keep Playing Despite Hawaii's Kilauea Volcano Erupting Behind Them

Kyle Newport@@KyleNewportFeatured ColumnistMay 16, 2018

Lava shoots into the night sky from active fissures on the lower east rift of the Kilauea volcano, Tuesday, May 15, 2018, near Pahoa, Hawaii. (AP Photo/Caleb Jones)
Caleb Jones/Associated Press

Golfing in Hawaii can be a picture-perfect experience. After all, there's ocean water, sand, palm trees...and active volcanoes?

Hawaii's Kilauea volcano recently erupted, destroying houses and cars while also causing health concerns with the fumes in the air. However, that hasn't stopped some people from hitting the links.

What unbelievable images.

