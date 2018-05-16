Lucas Glover Says Wife Went 'Crazy,' Lied About His Mother's Attack on 911 Call

Tyler Lecka/Getty Images

Golfer Lucas Glover denied his wife's allegation that she was attacked by her mother-in-law in audio from a 911 call released Wednesday.

As heard in the following video courtesy of TMZ Sports, Krista Glover called 911 and said her husband's mother attacked her:

"I've been attacked by my mother-in-law," Krista said. "She's locked herself in the room and attacked us."

Her husband later spoke to the dispatcher and offered a different account: "She's trying to blame it on my mother, which is not the case at all. My mother's the one bleeding, and my wife has gone crazy."

When police arrived at the home the Glovers were renting while Lucas competed in the Players Championship in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida, they arrested Krista for domestic violence against her mother-in-law.

Per a police report obtained by CNN, Lucas' mother told police that Krista had attacked her and Lucas. It was also stated in the police report that Lucas' mother had "cuts on her arms and blood on her chest."

According to police, Lucas said his wife became aggressive after berating him over his performance on the course that day: "Lucas advised me every time he plays poorly in a tournament, Krista begins yelling at him, stating he is a 'loser' and 'p---y' and ultimately starting an altercation with him about his performance."

The police report also alleged Krista had been drinking and that she threatened officers and damaged a squad car door by kicking it.

Lucas tweeted about the matter, writing that he and his family were trying to "work through" the situation:

Krista Glover released a statement through her attorney to CNN on Wednesday regarding the events:

"My family has been working through this very personal matter. Lucas and I appreciate the support of friends, the PGA Tour, and so many others, and all have found the ability to respect our private lives. Everyone in the family looks forward to returning to a normal, happy existence. Lucas and I are confident that we can put this behind us soon."

After opening the Players Championship with solid scores of 68 and 71 in his first two rounds, Glover shot a 78 on Saturday to miss the 54-hole cut.

The 38-year-old veteran is a three-time winner on the PGA Tour, including the 2009 U.S. Open.