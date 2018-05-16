Katie Ledecky Breaks World Record Ahead of 2018 TYR Pro Swim Series Finals

Darko Bandic/Associated Press

Katie Ledecky continues her domination in the pool regardless of the event.

The swimmer set a new world record in the 1,500-meter freestyle race Wednesday, taking first place in her preliminary heat at the 2018 TYR Pro Swim Series in Indianapolis.

She posted a time of 15:20.48, which was five seconds better than her previous record set in 2015, per Nick Zaccardi of NBC Sports.

Pat Forde of Yahoo Sports provided his thoughts on the performance:

USA Swimming provided video of the record-breaking swim:

It's important to note that each of the other swimmers in the picture were more than a lap behind.

The race represented Ledecky's pro debut after announcing in March she would forgo her final two years of eligibility at Stanford.

With the Pro Swim Series paying out $1,000 for first place, $600 for second and $200 for third, this week is the first chance for the superstar to earn money directly from her wins.

She will also compete in the 100, 200, 400 and 800 freestyle this week as well as the 100 and 200 individual medleys.

Her first title could come later Wednesday night in the 1,500-meter final.

There is quality competition from Ashley Neidigh, who won this event in last year's Pro Swim Series, as well as low qualifiers like Madelyn Donohoe, Kendell Brent and Meredith Whisenhunt. However, it will take the best effort of their lives to catch up to Ledecky based on what she showed in the preliminary heat.

Ledecky is expected to compete in the 400-meter and 100-meter freestyle events on Thursday.