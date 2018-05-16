Katie Ledecky Breaks Own World Record, Wins at 2018 TYR Pro Swim Series

Darko Bandic/Associated Press

Katie Ledecky continues her domination in the pool regardless of the event.

The swimmer set a new world record in the 1,500-meter freestyle race Wednesday, taking first place at the 2018 TYR Pro Swim Series in Indianapolis.

She posted a time of 15:20.48, which was five seconds better than her previous record set in 2015, per Nick Zaccardi of NBC Sports.

Pat Forde of Yahoo Sports provided his thoughts on the performance:

USA Swimming provided video of the record-breaking swim:

It's important to note that each of the other swimmers in the picture were more than a lap behind.

After the time trials were complete, Ledecky earned the first place finish with a time 49.40 seconds ahead of Erica Sullivan in second place. Hannah Moore finished in third place, via Omega Timing.

Zaccardi put her dominance in perspective:

"I knew I was going to have a good swim," she said after the race, per USA Swimming. "I’ve just been training really, really well, doing some things that I haven’t done before...My confidence level is just really high right now and I didn’t know if the good training that I’ve put in these past six weeks was going to translate immediately here or if it was going to be down the road."

The race represented Ledecky's pro debut after announcing in March she would forgo her final two years of eligibility at Stanford.

With the Pro Swim Series paying out $1,000 for first place, $600 for second and $200 for third, this week is the first chance for the superstar to earn money directly from her wins.

She will also compete in the 100, 200, 400 and 800 freestyle this week as well as the 100 and 200 individual medleys.

Ledecky is expected to compete in the 400-meter and 100-meter freestyle events on Thursday.