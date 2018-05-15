Celtics Ride Huge 3rd Quarter to Take 2-0 Lead over LeBron James, Cavaliers

Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

The Boston Celtics absorbed a haymaker from LeBron James and still managed to defeat the Cleveland Cavaliers, 107-94, in Game 2 of the Eastern Conference Finals at TD Garden on Tuesday night.

Sixers Welcomed Meek Home in Style 👀 Mitchell Breaks MJ’s Rookie Playoff Record Collin Sexton Could Be Next Eric Bledsoe Andre Ingram Put on a Show in His NBA Debut Turner's Showcase Giving Overlooked Ballers a Chance Raptors Have Dominated Since 'God's Plan' Jimmy Was Clowning While He Was Hurt Simmons Averaging a Triple Double Over Win Streak Mo Bamba Could Be the Next Rudy Gobert Jason Kidd, Steve Nash Headline Basketball HoF Class Mikal Bridges Could Be NBA's Next Otto Porter Jr. Today in History: MJ Scores Career-High 69 Pts Could LiAngelo Join Lonzo on the Lakers? Dwight Joins Love & Kareem with Historic 30/30 Night Westbrook's Road to 100 Triple-Doubles The NBA Is a Mess in the Best Way Possible The NBA Still Has a Massive Tanking Problem Rodman Is Living His Best Life in New Jersey Suburbs Has the Brow Forced His Way into MVP Convo? Sunday's ASG Was a Start, but It Still Needs Fixing Right Arrow Icon

The Celtics trailed by seven entering halftime, but a 36-point third-quarter provided the spark they needed to jump ahead for good and seize a 2-0 series lead.

Jaylen Brown led Boston with 23 points, while Terry Rozier dropped 14 of his 18 points in the game's pivotal period to counteract another one of James' signature postseason performances.

In 39 minutes, LeBron finished with 42 points, 12 assists and 10 rebounds for his third triple-double of the playoffs.

Here's a look at the storylines that defined Game 2.

Reminder: LeBron Is a Cheat Code

Sixers Welcomed Meek Home in Style 👀 Mitchell Breaks MJ’s Rookie Playoff Record Collin Sexton Could Be Next Eric Bledsoe Andre Ingram Put on a Show in His NBA Debut Turner's Showcase Giving Overlooked Ballers a Chance Raptors Have Dominated Since 'God's Plan' Jimmy Was Clowning While He Was Hurt Simmons Averaging a Triple Double Over Win Streak Mo Bamba Could Be the Next Rudy Gobert Jason Kidd, Steve Nash Headline Basketball HoF Class Mikal Bridges Could Be NBA's Next Otto Porter Jr. Today in History: MJ Scores Career-High 69 Pts Could LiAngelo Join Lonzo on the Lakers? Dwight Joins Love & Kareem with Historic 30/30 Night Westbrook's Road to 100 Triple-Doubles The NBA Is a Mess in the Best Way Possible The NBA Still Has a Massive Tanking Problem Rodman Is Living His Best Life in New Jersey Suburbs Has the Brow Forced His Way into MVP Convo? Sunday's ASG Was a Start, but It Still Needs Fixing Right Arrow Icon

It turns out Game 1 was an aberration after all.

While LeBron appeared uncharacteristically passive Sunday afternoon as he dealt with a swarm of different defenders, he used every piece of his offensive skill set Tuesday to put the Celtics on their heels early.

James erupted for 21 first-quarter points—the Celtics scored 23 as a team over that stretch—and he drilled four threes in the frame after missing all five of his attempts in the series opener:

However, James' first-half flow was halted late in the second quarter when he collided with Jayson Tatum's shoulder and made a trip back to the locker room.

James was cleared after being diagnosed with a strained neck, according to ESPN's Doris Burke, but the Cavaliers never created the separation necessary to make the Celtics sweat despite his fifth 40-point effort of the postseason.

Another Reminder: The Cavs Defense Is a Mess

If you're looking for a reason why James' effort went to waste, look no further than the Cavaliers' second-half defense.

There were mental lapses galore, failed rotations all over the perimeter and the return of laziness that fans became well-acquainted with during the regular season when the Cavaliers ranked 29th in defensive rating:

That incompetence spawned a third quarter that saw the Celtics outscore the Cavs, 36-22, and it put Cleveland in far too big of a hole to climb out of despite quality outings from Kevin Love (22 points, 15 rebounds) and Kyle Korver (11 points).

Jaylen Brown Looks Like a Star

Sixers Welcomed Meek Home in Style 👀 Mitchell Breaks MJ’s Rookie Playoff Record Collin Sexton Could Be Next Eric Bledsoe Andre Ingram Put on a Show in His NBA Debut Turner's Showcase Giving Overlooked Ballers a Chance Raptors Have Dominated Since 'God's Plan' Jimmy Was Clowning While He Was Hurt Simmons Averaging a Triple Double Over Win Streak Mo Bamba Could Be the Next Rudy Gobert Jason Kidd, Steve Nash Headline Basketball HoF Class Mikal Bridges Could Be NBA's Next Otto Porter Jr. Today in History: MJ Scores Career-High 69 Pts Could LiAngelo Join Lonzo on the Lakers? Dwight Joins Love & Kareem with Historic 30/30 Night Westbrook's Road to 100 Triple-Doubles The NBA Is a Mess in the Best Way Possible The NBA Still Has a Massive Tanking Problem Rodman Is Living His Best Life in New Jersey Suburbs Has the Brow Forced His Way into MVP Convo? Sunday's ASG Was a Start, but It Still Needs Fixing Right Arrow Icon

At the start of the season, it would have been a win for the Celtics if Brown settled into a comfortable niche as a role player.

Now, it looks like he could be blossoming into a full-blown star.

The Celtics swingman continued to display a fearless disposition on both ends of the floor, and his athleticism stood out as he blew past defenders while making determined trips to the rack:

Against a Cavaliers defense that has too often found itself flat-footed, an athlete of Brown's caliber will remain a handful to deal with.

And as if that wasn't bad enough, Boston's starting backcourt of Brown and Rozier outscored the Cavaliers' competing duo of JR Smith and George Hill, 41-3.

Advantage: Celtics.

Marcus Smart Is a Bad Man

Marcus Smart has never been one to fill up the scoring column. That was true again Tuesday, when he finished with 11 points on 3-of-9 shooting.

But none of that should matter.

As he's so often been for the Celtics during their improbable run, Smart served as a spark plug of the highest order off the bench in Game 2. He racked up nine assists, five rebounds and four steals—two more than Cleveland had as a team.



The Celtics also outscored the Cavs by 21 points during his 31 minutes on the floor.

"We have to find someone to match his toughness," Cavaliers head coach Tyronn Lue said afterward, according to the Boston Herald's Mark Murphy.

They do—and fast.

What's Next?

The series shifts to Cleveland. Game 3 will tip off at 8:30 p.m. ET on Saturday from Quicken Loans Arena.

Stats courtesy of NBA.com unless noted otherwise.