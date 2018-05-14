Floyd Mayweather Wins $100K Video Poker Jackpot at Las Vegas Casino

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistMay 14, 2018

LAS VEGAS, NV - APRIL 07: Professional boxer Floyd Mayweather Jr. looks on during the junior middleweight bout between Nathaniel Gallimore and Julian Williams at The Joint inside the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino on April 7, 2018 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Williams won by majority decision. (Photo by Sam Wasson/Getty Images)
Sam Wasson/Getty Images

Floyd Mayweather is already set for life based on his earnings in the boxing ring, but he added $100,000 to his sizable bank account after hitting a jackpot on a video poker machine Sunday.

Mayweather posted in an Instagram story Monday (via TMZ Sports) that he walked away with a total of $101,250 after betting $25 per hand on a 10-hands-per-play poker machine. A royal flush allowed the unbeaten star to leave the casino with a healthy profit after beginning with $20,000.

Forbes' Kurt Badenhausen reported in July 2017 that Mayweather was set to surpass $1 billion in career earnings following his fight with Conor McGregor. Mayweather hasn't shied away from dropping massive wagers on sporting events in the past.

Mayweather collected a minimum of $100 million following his defeat of McGregor last August, so his $100,000 jackpot was only a drop in the bucket.

