Patriots Rumors: Team Hiring MMA Expert Joe Kim as a Pass-Rushing Consultant

Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistMay 14, 2018

New England Patriots middle linebacker Dont'a Hightower during an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Mass. Sunday, Oct. 1, 2017. (Winslow Townson/AP Images for Panini)
Winslow Townson/Associated Press

The New England Patriots are reportedly hiring martial arts expert Joe Kim to bolster the team's pass rush as a consultant, according to Ben Volin of the Boston Globe.

Per that report, "Kim, a Cleveland-area Taekwondo master, has worked or consulted for 10 other NFL teams since 1992, most recently with the [Cleveland] Browns in 2016. Kim is reuniting with Bill Belichick, who gave Kim his first football job in 1992 when Belichick was Cleveland’s head coach."

Kim will reportedly help the team's defensive lineman and outside linebackers work on their hand-to-hand combat in pass-rushing situations. In his career, he's filled a similar role for the Browns (three times), Washington, the Chicago Bears, Kansas City Chiefs, New York Giants, Denver Broncos, Buffalo Bills, Green Bay Packers, Dallas Cowboys, Miami Dolphins and the Penn State Nittany Lions.

