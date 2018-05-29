Major League Baseball's Top 10 Catchers of All Time

1 of 11

Associated Press

Thurman Munson

Almost every catcher on this list struggled to some extent in the postseason, but Munson was outstanding in October, batting .357 in 30 career games. He also won the 1970 American League Rookie of the Year Award and the 1976 AL MVP. But his career was cut short by a fatal plane crash in August 1979, and he never led the AL—let alone the majors—in any offensive category in any season. That detail was enough to keep him out of our top 10.

Gabby Hartnett

Had there been an MVP vote in 1930, Hartnett would have been a great candidate for it. He batted .339 with 37 home runs and 122 RBI—both career highs by a wide margin. He did win National League MVP five years later, batting .344 in 1935. Hartnett also had a great arm, boasting a career caught-stealing rate of 56 percent. However, 19 seasons as a Chicago Cub kept him from accomplishing much in the playoffs. And even at his peak, his WAR wasn't that great.

Joe Torre

Torre had impressive numbers and even won NL MVP in 1971, but he was only a catcher for about 40 percent of his career. He also spent a lot of time at first base and third base and exclusively played the latter while winning his MVP. But even if he had been a catcher all along, Torre wouldn't have placed in our top 10 because he never played in the postseason.

Joe Mauer

Similar to Torre, we had to eliminate Mauer from consideration because he abandoned catching midway through his career. He was still a full-time catcher when he won AL MVP in 2009, though. Mauer hasn't been much of a slugger outside of that 28-HR season, but few catchers have hit for average as well as he did.

Lance Parrish

Only seven catchers in MLB history have hit more than 275 home runs. Six of the seven are in our top 10, and Parrish (324) deserves an honorable mention. He didn't hit for average (.252), he struck out nearly once every five plate appearances and he only went to the playoffs once in his 19-year career, but he did have 15 consecutive seasons with at least 10 home runs.