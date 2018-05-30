Major League Baseball's Top 10 Outfielders of All Time

1 of 12

Rickey Henderson

Major League Baseball's all-time leader in both runs and stolen bases played for 25 seasons, but he was only an All-Star for 10 of them. Henderson was named the AL MVP in 1990 and probably should have won that award in the strike-shortened 1981 season, but there were only a couple of years in which he was regarded as anything close to the best in the business.

Pete Rose

MLB's hit king isn't in the Hall of Fame because of a gambling scandal, but that has nothing to do with why Rose falls short of our top 10. He simply wasn't that much better than his peers, accumulating just 79.7 WAR on Baseball Reference despite playing in more games (3,562) than any other player ever. For the sake of comparison, Barry Bonds had more than twice as many wins above replacement (162.8) while playing in 576 fewer games. Also, Rose spent less than 40 percent of his career in the outfield, as he also played first, second and third base.

Ken Griffey Jr.

For those whose formative years of baseball fandom came during the 1990s, Junior will forever be No. 1 in our hearts. Griffey had limitless range in center field and the prettiest swing in the game. But frequent injuries derailed his career by the age of 30. He hung around for another decade and managed to reach 630 career home runs, but 2000s Griffey barely even resembled 1990s Griffey.

Roberto Clemente

Clemente batted .312 or better in 12 of his final 13 seasons, reaching 3,000 career hits before dying in a plane crash at the age of 38. He won 12 Gold Gloves and finished no lower than 17th in the NL MVP vote in each of his seasons in which his average was at least .312, including when he won the award in 1966. With the exception of Willie Mays, Clemente was arguably the best combination of offense and defense in an outfielder.

Ichiro Suzuki

Had he spent his entire career in MLB, Ichiro probably would have bypassed Rose on the all-time hits list. He averaged 224 hits per year for his first 10 seasons and had a cumulative batting average of .331 for that decade. However, he played his first nine seasons in Japan and didn't even make his MLB debut until the age of 27. Still, he got to 3,000 hits in his MLB career and had one of the best cannons ever witnessed in right field.

Mike Trout

Now that Ichiro has retired, Trout is the only active player even remotely worth considering for this list. But even though he has already won two AL MVPs and finished top-four in the vote in each of his other full seasons, six-plus years aren't anywhere near enough to compare Trout with the likes of Ted Williams, Mickey Mantle and Ty Cobb. At his current pace of 9.0 WAR per season, though, he'll comfortably land in the top five one day if he's able to stay relatively healthy into his mid-30s.