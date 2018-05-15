NBA Lottery Results 2018: Full Selection Order, Analysis and More

The Phoenix Suns can rejoice. 

Thanks to a few fortuitous pingpong-ball bounces during Tuesday night's lottery at the Palmer House Hilton in Chicago, the Suns will select first in the 2018 NBA draft. 

The Sacramento Kings and Atlanta Hawks will round out the top three when the festivities get underway at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York, on June 21.  

Here's a look at the complete order, as well as a primer on a few of this year's top prospects. 

2018 NBA Draft Order

  • 1. Phoenix Suns
  • 2. Sacramento Kings
  • 3. Atlanta Hawks
  • 4. Memphis Grizzlies
  • 5. Dallas Mavericks
  • 6. Orlando Magic
  • 7. Chicago Bulls
  • 8. Cleveland Cavaliers (via Brooklyn Nets)
  • 9. New York Knicks
  • 10. Philadelphia 76ers (via Los Angeles Lakers)
  • 11. Charlotte Hornets
  • 12. Los Angeles Clippers (via Detroit Pistons)
  • 13. Los Angeles Clippers
  • 14. Denver Nuggets
  • 15. Washington Wizards
  • 16. Phoenix Suns (via Miami Heat)
  • 17. Milwaukee Bucks
  • 18. San Antonio Spurs
  • 19. Atlanta Hawks (via Minnesota Timberwolves)
  • 20. Minnesota Timberwolves (via Oklahoma City Thunder)
  • 21. Utah Jazz
  • 22. Chicago Bulls (via New Orleans Pelicans)
  • 23. Indiana Pacers
  • 24. Portland Trail Blazers
  • 25. Los Angeles Lakers (via Cleveland Cavaliers)
  • 26. Philadelphia 76ers
  • 27. Boston Celtics
  • 28. Golden State Warriors 
  • 29. Brooklyn Nets (via Toronto Raptors)
  • 30. Atlanta Hawks (via Houston Rockets)
  • 31. Phoenix Suns
  • 32. Memphis Grizzlies 
  • 33. Atlanta Hawks
  • 34. Dallas Mavericks
  • 35. Orlando Magic
  • 36. Sacramento Kings
  • 37. New York Knicks (via Chicago Bulls)
  • 38. Philadelphia 76ers (via Brooklyn Nets)
  • 39. Philadelphia 76ers (via New York Knicks)
  • 40. Brooklyn Nets (via Los Angeles Lakers)
  • 41. Orlando Magic (via Charlotte Hornets)
  • 42. Detroit Pistons 
  • 43. Denver Nuggets (via Los Angeles Clippers)
  • 44. Washington Wizards
  • 45. Brooklyn Nets (via Milwaukee Bucks)
  • 46. Houston Rockets (via Miami Heat)
  • 47. Los Angeles Lakers (via Denver Nuggets)
  • 48. Minnesota Timberwolves
  • 49. San Antonio Spurs
  • 50. Indiana Pacers
  • 51. New Orleans Hornets
  • 52. Utah Jazz
  • 53. Oklahoma City Thunder 
  • 54. Dallas Mavericks (via Portland Trail Blazers)
  • 55. Charlotte Hornets (via Cleveland Cavaliers)
  • 56. Philadelphia 76ers
  • 57. Oklahoma City Thunder (via Boston Celtics)
  • 58. Denver Nuggets (via Golden State Warriors)
  • 59. Phoenix Suns (via Toronto Raptors)
  • 60. Philadelphia 76ers (via Houston Rockets)

Lottery Prospects of Note

Deandre Ayton, C, Arizona

LAS VEGAS, NV - MARCH 10: Deandre Ayton #13 of the Arizona Wildcats reacts after dunking against the USC Trojans during the championship game of the Pac-12 basketball tournament at T-Mobile Arena on March 10, 2018 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The Wildcats won 7
Ethan Miller/Getty Images

The NBA's unicorn club will welcome a new member on draft night: Arizona center Deandre Ayton. 

The 7'1", 250-pounder proved to be one of the most dominant forces in college basketball last season, as he averaged 20.1 points on 61.2 percent shooting, 11.6 rebounds and 1.9 blocks per game.

And like most burgeoning unicorns, Ayton's range is real. 

While it would be a stretch to label him a knockdown shooter, Ayton drilled 42.9 percent of his two-point jumpers and 34.3 percent of his attempts from beyond the arc as a freshman, per Hoop-Math.com

As far as starting points go, those aren't half bad. 

"His skill development is mind-boggling," Arizona head coach Sean Miller told Bleacher Report's David Gardner. "Pivoting, passing, pure jump shot stroke—things that you have to be trained from second grade, he has. He has uncanny fundamentals."

Needless to say, all of those traits should have Ayton in the conversation to come off the board at No. 1 overall. 

      

Luka Doncic, G, Real Madrid

BELGRADE, SERBIA - MARCH 30: Luka Doncic (L) of Real Madrid reacts during the 2017/2018 Turkish Airlines EuroLeague Regular Season game between Crvena Zvezda mts Belgrade and Real Madrid at Aleksandar Nikolic Hall on March 30, 2018 in Belgrade, Serbia. (P
Srdjan Stevanovic/Getty Images

If months of projections prove accurate, Real Madrid's Luka Doncic will be the first guard to be selected on draft night. 

And it isn't hard to see why. 

The 19-year-oldwho already has 172 games of experience in Liga ACB and Euroleague under his belt—averaged 14.6 points, 5.2 rebounds and 4.7 assists throughout the 2017-18 campaign. His polish in the pick-and-roll as a teenager has stood out. 

"His game is much older than his age," an NBA executive told ESPN The Magazine's Mina Kimes"All of the stupid cliches you're gonna hear? It's because they're all true."

Similarly, another executive told Kimes his team's reports on Doncic suggest "he's the kind of guy who's very rare."

Doncic doesn't always pop on tape, but his advanced decision-making, familiarity with pro-style offenses and 6'8" frame should make him a plug-and-play option at point guard for high-lottery teams in need of a major backcourt boost. 

       

Trae Young, G, Oklahoma

LAWRENCE, KS - FEBRUARY 19: Trae Young #11 of the Oklahoma Sooners in action against the Kansas Jayhawks at Allen Fieldhouse on February 19, 2018 in Lawrence, Kansas. (Photo by Ed Zurga/Getty Images)
Ed Zurga/Getty Images

It's no secret NBA teams value guards who are long, strong and multidimensional.  

Trae Young, volume-scorer extraordinaire, doesn't quite check all of those boxes. 

Although he's one of the most talented pure scorers in this year's draft class, the 6'2" point guard proved during his lone season at Oklahoma that his game isn't founded strictly on modern principles. 

Rather, Young often busted out his do-it-yourself kit and broke down defenses on his own en route to 27.4 points per game on 42.2 percent shooting from the field, including 36.0 percent from three. 

According to Hoop-Math, only 27.1 percent of Young's made threes were assisted last season, and that number dipped to 2.9 percent on two-point jumpers. In other words, he's a pull-up-happy player headed to a league that has started to move away from isolation artists in favor of ball-handlers with more diversified scoring portfolios. 

However, that isn't to say Young can't find success. 

The 19-year-old proved he had real passing chops by averaging 8.7 assists a game. He also flashed a solid package of moves that allowed him to finish around the rim despite his relatively small frame and lack of above-the-rim hops. 

"The spacing of the NBA, his shooting and passing, I think he's going to be good," a Western Conference scout told Bleacher Report's Jonathan Wasserman. "He has that mentality, too. He legitimately wants to be good. He isn't fake."

Still, it's fair to wonder if recent trends in NBA roster construction will cause teams to shy away from rolling the dice early in the lottery on an undersized floor general who is a major question mark on defense.

