Tom Brady Jokes He Hasn't Retired so He Can Reach 1,000 Career Rushing Yards

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady joked Friday the "main reason" he's staying in the NFL is so he can reach 1,000 career rushing yards.

Brady made the comment alongside an Instagram video of him working out on a beach.

His caption read, "Ok so the main reason I'm still playing is I haven't hit 1,000 career rushing yards yet... 32 to go!"

The 40-year-old University of Michigan product's resume is virtually unmatched. He's won five Super Bowl titles and was named Most Valuable Player in four of those championship games. He's also earned 13 Pro Bowl selections and three regular-season MVPs.

He's thrown for more than 66,000 yards and should surpasses 500 touchdown passes next season: He currently sits at 488 after tossing 32 last year.

Brady, a prototypical pocket passer, has only rushed for 968 yards, though. So the quest for 1,000 continues, though he may need a couple of years to achieve his goal since he only gained 28 yards on the ground during the 2017 campaign.