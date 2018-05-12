PSG Transfer News: Neymar Tells Team-Mates of Summer Exit in Latest Rumours

Francois Mori/Associated Press

Neymar has informed his Paris Saint-Germain team-mates he will not return to the club after the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia, according to a report from AS (h/t MailOnline's Jeorge Bird).

The Madrid-based newspaper has covered Neymar's potential transfer to Real Madrid at length, and this is yet another indication the Brazilian is ready to move on.

Sergio Gomez of AS on Thursday passed on reports from French daily Liberation that stated Neymar Sr. had met with agent Pini Zahavi in Paris. Fernando Kallas of the same outlet also reported PSG set a €260 million (£227 million) price tag after paying €222 million (£194 million) for Neymar over the summer.

These latest claims are the strongest yet and arrived on the same day the 26-year-old posted this image:

Real have only added to the confusion by openly courting the Brazil international. Several players and president Florentino Perez have weighed in on his fit in the Spanish capital, as did manager Zinedine Zidane:

Les Parisiens will be determined to keep hold of their biggest star and have enough financial might to turn down any offer, even if Los Blancos are willing to smash the transfer record.

This saga will likely only intensify during the World Cup, especially if Neymar can return from his foot injury and star for Brazil.