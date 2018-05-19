Preakness Start Time 2018: NBC TV Schedule, Live-Stream Info and Picks

Garry Jones/Associated Press

The 143rd running of the Preakness Stakes on Saturday will have a relatively strong field, headlined by 2018 Kentucky Derby winner Justify.

Per CBSSports.com, Good Magic, a popular contenders entering The Run for the Roses, will also race at Pimlico Race Course. He was the runner-up in the Derby.

The post time is scheduled for 6:20 p.m. ET. NBC will provide full coverage of the event, and live-stream options will be available via NBCSN and NBC Live. UK viewers can watch via At The Races.

OddsShark broke down the odds ahead of the Preakness Stakes, noting Justify (-225) remains the clear favourite ahead of Good Magic (+325). Journalist Jody Demling is high on Quip (+1400), who skipped the Derby to focus on Pimlico.

Here's how the Derby played out:

The favourites for the Preakness led the pack at Churchill Downs in the final turn before Justify picked up the pace, putting some distance between himself and the rest. Bolt d'Oro faded, while Good Magic couldn't close the gap.

Bolt d'Oro was initially expected to take part in the Preakness but has been ruled out of the race, per BloodHorse''s Jeremy Balan.

On the shorter track, announcer Travis Stone believes Good Magic have quite a bit of speed to make up:

The Derby is run over a distance of 1 1⁄4 miles, whereas the Preakness sits at a distance of 1 3⁄16 miles.

The shorter track at Pimlico would have suited Bolt d'Oro. Quip is a talented horse that will go into the race on fresher legs. Most punters will back the favourite, however, and for good reason.

As NYRA's Andy Serling shared, trainer Bob Baffert has a perfect Preakness record with Derby winners:

Justify is in a unique situation, however. After not racing as a two-year-old, he has raced four times since February. That's a lot of work in a short time, and Justify suffered a heel bruise in the Derby that's worth keeping an eye on, per Childs Walker of the Baltimore Sun.

Even if the injury heals in time, he may not be at his best at Pimlico, and the high work rate will only weigh on him going forward. That could open the door for Good Magic, who won the Blue Grass Stakes earlier this year and was a legit contender at Churchill Downs.

Picks: Justify to win ahead of Good Magic and Quip in second and third, respectively.