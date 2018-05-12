Metta World Peace: Drake Should Coach the Raptors After Dwane Casey's Firing

Mark J. Terrill/Associated Press

Former NBA All-Star Metta World Peace thinks the Toronto Raptors should hire rapper Drake as their next head coach.

"If he had the right staff, he could do it," World Peace told TMZ Sports. "Yeah, he should do it. I think he could do it."

The Raptors announced Friday that Dwane Casey had been fired after seven seasons. They won a franchise-record 59 games during the regular season but were swept out of the playoffs by the Cleveland Cavaliers in the Eastern Conference Semifinals.

Drake already holds a position with the Raptors as a global ambassador. That partnership has also blossomed into the Welcome Toronto initiative that celebrates the city and expands the game of basketball across Canada.

He is also often seen sitting courtside during the team's games.