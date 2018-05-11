Anthony Lynn to Receive Bachelor's Degree from UNLV After Leaving School in 1992

Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

Nearly three decades after leaving school, Los Angeles Chargers coach Anthony Lynn will officially become a college graduate this weekend.

According to ESPN's Eric D. Williams, Lynn—an exercise sports science major—left Texas Tech back in 1992 just six hours short of his degree. The running back would move on to the NFL and play six seasons (over seven years) in the league.

He has bounced around the league as a coach since 2000.

Now as the leader of the Chargers, the 49-year-old wanted to take care of some unfinished business. He enrolled at UNLV to obtain a bachelor of arts in interdisciplinary studies.

Even though Lynn had waited all these years for the moment, he initially hadn't planned on walking at graduation.

"I just wanted my papers," Lynn said, via Williams. "Mail me my damn diploma, I give it to my mom and I'm done."

However, a meeting with his counselor led to a change of heart.

"When I told my counselor, when I told her what my plans were, she'd just assumed that I was walking the whole time," Lynn told Williams. "I never assumed I was walking. The disappointment on her face when I told her I wasn't coming, it was tough. I thought about it. She made me rethink it. I decided to walk, because if it could inspire one person, then it's worth it."

Lynn revealed that this was a plan years in the making, dating back to 2014 when he heard someone else's story of going back to school many years later. At that point, he just had to find the right school.

It was during that time, though, that Lynn's coaching career was on the rise. That didn't keep him from eventually fulfilling his goal:

"Football has always been my No. 1 priority. Sometimes that's good, sometimes that's bad. But I chose football over education, and I kind of did that a few years later when I had a chance to go back; I chose football again over education. And so at this time, I thought at some point, no more excuses—just go back and get it done."

Better late than never.