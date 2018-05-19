2018 Preakness: TV Coverage, NBC Live Stream and Purse Payout Info

Jamie Squire/Getty Images

Kentucky Derby winner Justify heads the betting for Saturday's 2018 Preakness Stakes at Pimlico Race Course in Baltimore.

The Bob Baffert-trained colt is looking to secure the second leg of the Triple Crown and head to the Belmont Stakes in New York in June with the chance to emulate American Pharoah's achievement in 2015.

Looking to upset Justify are the likes of Good Magic and Bravazo, who both enjoyed decent runs at Churchill Downs. Meanwhile, third favourite Quip missed the Kentucky Derby in order to prepare for the Preakness.

Here is all the information for the 143rd running of the Preakness Stakes:

Date: Saturday, May 19

Time: 6:20 p.m. ET, 11:20 p.m. BST

Watch: NBC

Live Stream: NBC Sports Live

Total Purse: $1.5 million ($900,000 for the winner)

Baffert's American Pharoah ended a 37-year drought as he became just the 12th Triple Crown winner back in 2015.

After his performance at the Kentucky Derby, there are plenty who think Justify could become the 13th just three years on. He is certainly a "credible" threat, per Greg Wood of the Guardian.

First things first, though, he needs to win the Preakness, and the bookies seem to think he will be mighty tough to beat.

Here are the latest odds, per OddsShark:

1. Quip: +1400

2. Lone Sailor: +2000

3. Sporting Chance: +4000

4. Diamond King: +2000

5. Good Magic: +325

6. Tenfold: +3300

7. Justify: -225



8. Bravazo: +1800

At the Derby, Justify proved he has the staying power to beat an elite field over 10 furlongs as he took up the lead with half a mile to go and never relented, eventually winning by two-and-a-half lengths to improve his record to four wins in four career starts.

The Preakness, at 9.5 furlongs, is a marginally shorter race compared to the Kentucky Derby.

As such, there should be no concerns in the Justify camp that he will fade in the home stretch.

That could be a concern for the 12-furlong Belmont Stakes, especially given it will be Justify's third run in just over a month, but that will not be something Baffert and his team will be preoccupied with just yet.

There are so many factors to winning a horse race that jockeys, owners and trainers cannot control.

The weather can have a huge effect, as can the other competitors in the field.

However, based purely on what Justify has shown so far in his short racing career it will be hard to stop him heading to Belmont Park in June with a chance to win the Triple Crown.