Phillies' AAA Team Makes LeBron James Billboard so He Can 'Catch' Michael Jordan

Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistMay 10, 2018

Cleveland Cavaliers' LeBron James walks off the court after hitting the game winning shot to defeat the Toronto Raptors 105-103 in Game 3 of an NBA basketball second-round playoff series, Saturday, May 5, 2018, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)
Tony Dejak/Associated Press

The recruitment of LeBron James is getting a bit out of hand.

With the Cleveland Cavaliers superstar set to hit free agency over the summer, a number of teams are expected to make a run at stealing him from the Cavs, including the Los Angeles Lakers, Houston Rockets and Philadelphia 76ers.

And now you can add the Lehigh Valley Iron Pigs, the Triple-A farm club of the Philadelphia Phillies, to the mix:

That's quite the pitch. Of course, joining the Iron Pigs would mean turning down the Pittsburgh Steelers. Or the SKYCITY Breakers, a New Zealand basketball team. Or Enes Kanter and the New York Knicks. Or...

Well, you get the idea.

Related

    NBA Execs: Kawhi Is Done in San Antonio

    NBA logo
    NBA

    NBA Execs: Kawhi Is Done in San Antonio

    Ken Berger
    via Bleacher Report

    Underdog Celtics Aren't Just Happy to Be Here

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Underdog Celtics Aren't Just Happy to Be Here

    Grant Hughes
    via Bleacher Report

    Where Do the Sixers Go from Here?

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Where Do the Sixers Go from Here?

    Yaron Weitzman
    via Bleacher Report

    Hood Explains Not Re-Entering Game 4

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Hood Explains Not Re-Entering Game 4

    Adam Wells
    via Bleacher Report