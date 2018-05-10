Phillies' AAA Team Makes LeBron James Billboard so He Can 'Catch' Michael Jordan

Phillies' AAA Team Makes LeBron James Billboard so He Can 'Catch' Michael JordanMay 10, 2018
The recruitment of LeBron James is getting a bit out of hand.
With the Cleveland Cavaliers superstar set to hit free agency over the summer, a number of teams are expected to make a run at stealing him from the Cavs, including the Los Angeles Lakers, Houston Rockets and Philadelphia 76ers.
And now you can add the Lehigh Valley Iron Pigs, the Triple-A farm club of the Philadelphia Phillies, to the mix:
IronPigs @IronPigs
Our Pitch: If @KingJames really wants to catch MJ, he needs to spend a season in Minor League Baseball. Choose the IronPigs this summer. #LVWantsLeBron https://t.co/voD2hxYT1I
That's quite the pitch. Of course, joining the Iron Pigs would mean turning down the Pittsburgh Steelers. Or the SKYCITY Breakers, a New Zealand basketball team. Or Enes Kanter and the New York Knicks. Or...
Well, you get the idea.
NBA Execs: Kawhi Is Done in San Antonio