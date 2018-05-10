Phillies' AAA Team Makes LeBron James Billboard so He Can 'Catch' Michael Jordan

Tony Dejak/Associated Press

The recruitment of LeBron James is getting a bit out of hand.

With the Cleveland Cavaliers superstar set to hit free agency over the summer, a number of teams are expected to make a run at stealing him from the Cavs, including the Los Angeles Lakers, Houston Rockets and Philadelphia 76ers.

And now you can add the Lehigh Valley Iron Pigs, the Triple-A farm club of the Philadelphia Phillies, to the mix:

That's quite the pitch. Of course, joining the Iron Pigs would mean turning down the Pittsburgh Steelers. Or the SKYCITY Breakers, a New Zealand basketball team. Or Enes Kanter and the New York Knicks. Or...

Well, you get the idea.