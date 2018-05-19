Preakness TV Schedule 2018: NBC TV Info, Start Time and Race Live Stream

Eclipse Sportswire/Getty Images

The 143rd running of the Preakness Stakes takes place on Saturday as Justify looks to win the second leg in the Triple Crown.

Bob Baffert's colt raced to victory in the Kentucky Derby and will be hoping to keep that momentum going at Pimlico Race Course in Baltimore.

Date: Saturday, May 19

Post Time: 6:20 p.m. ET

TV: Preakness Prep from 2:30 p.m. to 5 p.m. ET on NBCSN, Preakness Stakes from 5 p.m. to 7:15 p.m. ET on NBC

Live Stream: NBC Live

In the days following the Derby, there were concerns over Justify because of a bruise on the three-year-old's left heel.

However, the Churchill Downs victor has looked strong from the moment he resumed work on the track, as Blood Horse's Alicia Wincze-Hughes demonstrated:

Trainer D. Wayne Lukas was impressed, per horse racing writer Tim Wilkin:

Justify has had plenty more time to prepare for the second leg of the Triple Crown since, and continued to look like a strong contender to win in Baltimore.

The colt was a cut above the field he conquered in Kentucky, and the lineup set to rival him at Preakness is not as big and does not appear to be as strong.

Churchill Downs track announcer Travis Stone believes fellow Derby competitor Good Magic could be one to watch out for, though:

Indeed, after finishing runner-up to Justify in Louisville, Good Magic arguably poses the greatest threat to him at Pimlico.

Justify led the second half of the Derby after Promises Fulfilled set the early pace and was pulling away from Good Magic down the stretch, but with Preakness being slightly shorter at nine-and-a-half furlongs instead of 10, it could be a closer contest.