Preakness TV Schedule 2018: NBC TV Info, Start Time and Race Live Stream

Preakness TV Schedule 2018: NBC TV Info, Start Time and Race Live StreamMay 19, 2018
The 143rd running of the Preakness Stakes takes place on Saturday as Justify looks to win the second leg in the Triple Crown.
Bob Baffert's colt raced to victory in the Kentucky Derby and will be hoping to keep that momentum going at Pimlico Race Course in Baltimore.
Here are the details you need to catch the action:
Date: Saturday, May 19
Post Time: 6:20 p.m. ET
TV: Preakness Prep from 2:30 p.m. to 5 p.m. ET on NBCSN, Preakness Stakes from 5 p.m. to 7:15 p.m. ET on NBC
Live Stream: NBC Live
In the days following the Derby, there were concerns over Justify because of a bruise on the three-year-old's left heel.
However, the Churchill Downs victor has looked strong from the moment he resumed work on the track, as Blood Horse's Alicia Wincze-Hughes demonstrated:
Trainer D. Wayne Lukas was impressed, per horse racing writer Tim Wilkin:
Tim Wilkin @tjwilkin
HOF trainer D. Wayne Lukas watched @KentuckyDerby champ Justify gallop Thursday at Churchill Downs: “He looked excellent. I watched him every step of the way; he was perfect. I know everyone was watching him and looking for a crack in the armor. It was not there today.”
Justify has had plenty more time to prepare for the second leg of the Triple Crown since, and continued to look like a strong contender to win in Baltimore.
The colt was a cut above the field he conquered in Kentucky, and the lineup set to rival him at Preakness is not as big and does not appear to be as strong.
Churchill Downs track announcer Travis Stone believes fellow Derby competitor Good Magic could be one to watch out for, though:
Travis Stone @TravisStone
After watching the various replays several times, the horse Justify has to worry about in the Belmont is Hofburg, who never really had a clear run and still finished well. In the Preakness, Good Magic is dangerous but there will need to be a 3 or so length swing between them.
Indeed, after finishing runner-up to Justify in Louisville, Good Magic arguably poses the greatest threat to him at Pimlico.
Justify led the second half of the Derby after Promises Fulfilled set the early pace and was pulling away from Good Magic down the stretch, but with Preakness being slightly shorter at nine-and-a-half furlongs instead of 10, it could be a closer contest.
Justify Continues to Dominate Preakness Odds