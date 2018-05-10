Lehigh Valley Phantoms Win AHL's Longest Game Ever; More Than 6 Hours in 5 OTs

Matt Slocum/Associated Press

The Lehigh Valley Phantoms beat the Charlotte Checkers 2-1 in five overtimes Wednesday at Bojangles' Coliseum in Charlotte, North Carolina, in the longest game in the 82-year history of the AHL.

The contest lasted six hours before Alex Krushelnyski scored early Thursday morning at the 6 minutes and 48 seconds into the fifth overtime, as seen in the following video courtesy of the AHL:

Lehigh Valley's win gave it a 3-1 series lead over Charlotte in the second round of the Calder Cup playoffs.

The most impressive performance was delivered by Phantoms goalie Alex Lyon, who stopped 94 of the 95 shots he faced.

According to ESPN.com, Lyon recorded the second-most saves ever in an AHL game.

The previous record for the longest game also included the Phantoms (then known as the Philadelphia Phantoms), who defeated the Albany River Rats 3-2 in a 2008 first-round playoff game that ended 2 minutes and 58 seconds into a fifth period of overtime.

After a heartbreaking loss, Charlotte will look to keep its Calder Cup hopes alive when it hosts Lehigh Valley in Game 5 on Saturday at 6 p.m. ET.