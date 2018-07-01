Report: Fred VanVleet, Raptors Agree to 2-Year, $18M Contract

Kathy Willens/Associated Press

Fred VanVleet has never laced it up for an NBA team outside of the Toronto Raptors, and that won't change for the foreseeable future after the two sides reached an agreement on a new contract.

Per Yahoo Sports' Shams Charania, VanVleet agreed to a two-year deal worth $18 million.



The point guard was a restricted free agent this offseason, meaning the Raptors had the opportunity to match any offer sheets he signed and keep him aboard after he helped lead them to the best regular-season record in the Eastern Conference last season.

VanVleet would be a valuable addition to any team and turned the corner as an important part of Toronto's bench in 2017-18.

He was just a small part of the rotation in 2016-17 and averaged a mere 2.9 points per game, but he tallied 8.6 points, 3.2 assists and 2.4 rebounds a night last season while seeing his minutes increase from 7.9 to 20.0.

The Wichita State product also shot a head-turning 41.4 percent from three-point range in 2017-18, although many fans will remember his two misses from deep that would have won Toronto Game 1 of its second-round playoff series against the Cleveland Cavaliers.

The Cavaliers ultimately swept the Raptors, ending their season in disappointing fashion.

VanVleet figures to have a long and bright future if his improvement from 2016-17 to 2017-18 is any indication, and he will look to help lead Toronto to the playoffs once again and make up for his missed three-pointers against Cleveland.