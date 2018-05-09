John McEnroe: Donald Trump Offered Me $1M to Play Serena or Venus Williams

Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistMay 9, 2018

FILE - In a Saturday June 18, 2016 file photo, John McEnroe, Coach to Canada's Milos Raconic, looks across the court as Raconic plays Australia's Bernard Tomic during their semifinal tennis match on the sixth day of the Queen's Championships London. McEnroe wants to see players get fed up that they can't break through against Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal, that they remain stuck behind Novak Djokovic and Andy Murray heading into Wimbledon.(AP Photo/Tim Ireland, File)
Tim Ireland/Associated Press

Former tennis star and current commentator John McEnroe said on In Depth with Graham Bensinger that Donald Trump once offered him $1 million to play a match against Serena or Venus Williams.

"I was calling a match and suddenly I get this envelope, and it's from Donald Trump, who is promoter galore. ... So he wrote me a letter, it went, 'Dear John, I want to offer you $1 million to play either Serena or Venus."

McEnroe turned down the offer, saying he never had the desire to play a woman in a match, though he believed at the time that he could have beaten either woman, noting that he was once the No. 1 player in the world.

He added that he is less certain that he can beat either Williams sister in the present, however, and his daughters have their doubts.

"'Dad, I don't know if you can beat Serena,'" McEnroe said they told him. "I'm like, 'God. I can't even get my kids on my side.'"

