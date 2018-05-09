Mets Bat Out of Order Against Reds, Lose Runner in Scoring Position

The New York Mets batted out of order during the first inning of Wednesday afternoon's road game against the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park.

Anthony DiComo of MLB.com noted Reds manager Jim Riggleman brought the situation to the umpires' attention after Asdrubal Cabrera, who was listed in the No. 2 spot on the official lineup card, hit a double from the No. 3 position.

SportsNet New York shared video of the mixup:

Cleanup hitter Jay Bruce was ruled out due to the mistake, the Mets forfeited their runner in scoring position and Cabrera lost his double.

The Reds joked about the situation on Twitter:

Wednesday's contest is a rubber game after the teams split the first two games of the series. New York won 7-6 on Monday, and Cincinnati took Tuesday's clash 7-2.

