Mark Ingram 'Vigorously' Challenging Positive PED Test After 4-Game Suspension

Kelvin Kuo/Associated Press

New Orleans Saints running back Mark Ingram has "vigorously challenged" his impending four-game suspension for a violation of the NFL's policy on performance-enhancing drugs.

On Wednesday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network provided a statement from VIP Sports Management general counsel David W. Jones about the arbitration process—which is scheduled to conclude by May 16—and the potential to pursue further legal action:

News of the suspension came with Ingram seeking a long-term contract extension, per Rapoport, as 2018 is the final year of his current deal.

The 28-year-old University of Alabama product is coming off his best statistical season (1,124 rushing yards and 12 touchdowns). He also caught 58 passes for 416 yards.

Although 30 is typically viewed as the age where running backs begin to decline, Ingram told Larry Holder of the Times-Picayune in January he believes he's still firmly on the ascent because of a manageable workload:

"I feel like I'm only getting better. I feel like my career is just starting and only just beginning. I feel like I'm going into my eighth year, but I haven't had a lot of wear and tear on my tires. You can go to guys with only four or five years that have more carries and more wear on my tires than me.

"So I'm just going to continue to keep grinding and improving and get better. I feel like my best football is still ahead of me. I'm confident. I love where I'm at."

If the suspension is upheld, Ingram would be eligible to return for the Saints' Week 5 clash with the Washington Redskins on Monday Night Football.

Alvin Kamara, who tallied 1,554 yards from scrimmage and 13 scores as a rookie last year, would be in line for a heavier workload if his backfield mate is out.