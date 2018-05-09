Ex-Colts WR Anthony Gonzalez Wins Republican Primary Election in Ohio

Darron Cummings/Associated Press

Former Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Anthony Gonzalez won the Republican primary Tuesday for a United States House of Representatives seat in Ohio.

Gonzalez will face democrat Susan Moran Palmer in a 16th District congressional race that will be decided in November, according to Sabrina Eaton of Cleveland.com.

The 33-year-old Gonzalez announced his victory with the following tweet:

Gonzalez received support from some big names leading up to his primary victory, as former Colts teammate Peyton Manning and Cleveland Browns owner Jimmy Haslam donated to his campaign, per Stephen Koff of Cleveland.com.

After a standout career at Ohio State, Gonzalez was selected by the Colts with the No. 32 overall pick in the 2007 NFL draft.

In five seasons, Gonzalez registered 99 receptions for 1,307 yards and seven touchdowns. He was limited to just 40 games during that time due to multiple knee injuries.

Gonzalez signed with the New England Patriots prior to the 2012 season but never appeared in a game for them.